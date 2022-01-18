Paramount Theatre To Host Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: WHO DO I THINK I AM? Tour

Comedy Works Entertainment will present ANJELAH JOHNSON-REYES: WHO DO I THINK I AM? TOUR coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, April 16th. Due to popular demand a 2nd show has been added at 9:30pm. Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $59.50 (plus applicable fees). A limited number of VIP seats are available for $159.50 (plus applicable fees) that includes a signed copy of Anjelah's new book Who Do I Think I Am?, premium seating and artist meet and greet. A limited number of book bundles are available ranging from $79.50 to $89.50 (plus applicable fees) that includes a signed copy of Anjelah's new book Who Do I Think I Am?. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21st at 10:00am here.

The event organizer is requiring that all attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least 14 days past the final vaccination dose) OR have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue.

Big things are happening in 2022 for stand up comedian, actress, and author, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Her memoir WHO DO I THINK I AM? (Worthy Books) will publish on March 15, 2022 to coincide with the kick-off of her 60 city, WHO DO I THINK I AM?, stand up comedy tour.

You may know Anjelah Johnson-Reyes for her viral sketch "Nail Salon" (over 100 million views worldwide) or her beloved MadTV character Bon Qui Qui (65million views worldwide), but it's her clean humor and hilarious storytelling that make her one of the most successful stand-up comedians today.

In her soon to be published book, WHO DO I THINK I AM?, Anjelah shares hilarious stories about her life, from her irrational fear of death ("Please Don't Die, Okay?") to growing up caught between two worlds ("I'm Mexican/Hella American") to her cultural pride ("Chola Wishes & Caviar Dreams"). Tapping into her Mexican roots, she offers a choice of stories that are mild ("Do You & Do You Well"), medium ("I'm Dating You Because I'm Hungry") and spicy ("I Love Jesus But I Will Punch A 'Ho").

The book follows Anjelah's unlikely journey as she transforms from a suburban kid with Aquanet-drenched hair into a Christian who abstains from drinking and premarital sex, into a mall-famous Raider cheerleader, and then an actually famous comedian traveling the world and meeting people from all-walks of life.

Humor and authenticity allow Anjelah to seamlessly navigate racial identity, finding her place in the world, chasing crazy dreams, and the messiness of an ever-evolving faith journey, all the while searching for belonging and meaning. Through her journey, Anjelah gets closer to discovering her true identity and encourages readers and fans to have the audacity to dream big.

Over the past several months, Anjelah has been touring North America closing out her wildly popular TECHNICALLY NOT STALKING tour, and workshopping material for her massive new WHO DO I THINK I AM? tour. The new material is deeply personal and relatable, reflecting on the changes in her life over the past few years.

"A lot has changed since Covid. For the past couple of years, I have evolved, learned, un-learned, started tasks, didn't finish them, planted, uprooted, did too many TikTok dances, and ate all the bread my friends made. I can't wait to share some stories from this past season and connect with old fans and new fans as we have all be on quite the adventure since 2020," says Johnson-Reyes.