Ovation West Musical Theatre Presents CABARET At Center Stage In Evergreen

Ovation West Musical Theatre presents "Cabaret" September 13 through October 6 at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO, 80439. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults; $26 seniors (62+), $20 students, and are available by phone 303-674-4002 or online at www.ovationwest.org. Groups of 10 or more receive a 15% discount.

"Cabaret" premiered on Broadway in 1966 under the direction of Harold Prince, and in London in 1968 to rave reviews, with multiple stage revivals since as well as the 1972 movie directed by Bob Fosse which starred Liza Minnelli. The book was written by Joe Masteroff, based on the play "I Am A Camera" by John Van Druten and the 1939 novel "Goodbye to Berlin" by Christopher Isherwood, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The story centers around a British entertainer, Sally Bowles, and her experiences which reflect the dissolution of societal norms in Berlin in 1929-30 as the Third Reich is gaining power. Patrons will remember songs such as "Willkommen", "Cabaret", and "Don't Tell Mama".

Christopher Willard will be joining Ovation West as stage director of "Cabaret". Mr. Willard served as artistic director of Breckenridge BackstageTheatre for many years, where he directed over 70 shows and received multiple Henry Awards from the Colorado Theatre Guild. This past summer he directed at Pagosa Springs' Art Center's Theatre. Ovation West's own Christine Gaudreau and Patrick Lee will provide musical direction. Christina Caplan will choreograph the production. Ms. Caplan choreographed and performed with regional theaters all over the country and with several national touring companies. She has been teaching and choreographing for the dance and vocal departments at Denver School of the Arts for the past six years.

The cast includes Abby Kate Herron as Sally Bowles, Brian Caplan as Cliff Bradshaw, Barbara Porreca as Fraulein Schneider, Kalond Irlanda as Emcee and Craig Ross as Herr Schulz. Well-known performers from the Denver area round out the ensemble.

Ovation West will expand upon its tradition of designating a non-profit to receive a portion of ticket sales from one weekend during the run of the show to benefit two groups during this show. On the weekend of September 20-22, the beneficiary will be the Denver Actors' Fund, an organization which aids Denver-area theater folk who need financial assistance to cover medical bills. On the weekend of Sept 27-29, a percentage of ticket income will be donated to LeanIn1220, an organization which provides free counseling to youth ages 12 through 20 in the mountain communities west of Denver. Their licensed therapists work with teens to help them recognize the social, emotional and mental health issues they are facing and help them to develop resiliency and coping skills.





