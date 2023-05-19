Opey Olagbaju Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 25 - 27

Opeyemi ('Opey') Olagbaju is a Nigerian American stand-up comedian and writer.

Comedy Works has announced that Opey Olagbaju will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

He recently shot and starred in the pilot of his series Bammas at Hulu.  He has written for Close Enough at HBO Max and was Story Editor on Betty for HBO. Other writing credits include Unrelated for Freeform, I Love You America with Sarah Silverman for Hulu, The New Negroes for Comedy Central, and Phoebe Robinson's Doing the Most.

Opey was selected to participate in the 2019 Sundance Institute Episodic Lab and chosen as one of JFL's 2019 New Faces. As a stand-up, the D.C.-area native performs across the country and has successfully showcased in several festivals, such as District of Comedy (DC), Bridgetown Comedy Festival, SF Sketchfest, and the World Series of Comedy. 

Thursday, May 25 / 7:30 PM / $14.00

Friday, May 26 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $22.00

Saturday, May 27 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $22.00

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here




