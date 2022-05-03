Nominations Announced for 8th Annual Bobby G Awards
Nominations have been announced for the eighth annual Bobby G Awards by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA). After the 2020 virtual celebration and the 2021 hiatus, the DCPA is thrilled to bring the ceremony back to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on May 26, 2022. The event will be hosted by Abby Lehrer, who won the Outstanding Lead Actress award in 2018 and most recently competed in the 20th season of American Idol.
The Bobby G Awards is a regional high school musical theatre program that participates in The Jimmy Awards® and honors Colorado students and educators in the areas of performance, design, direction, choreography, musical direction, orchestration, technical production, and overall production excellence. The evening serves as an opportunity for the DCPA to honor Colorado musical theatre educators and the programs and for Colorado students to celebrate and support each other.
DCPA Teaching Artist and Bobby G Awards Program Manager, Claudia Carson, is excited to return to an in-person event. "This has been such an exciting year coming back to live high school musical theater. What has truly stood out in all the productions is the fresh energy and joy that I have experienced attending productions. They have been filled with heart! I am truly humbled to experience the amazing work and talent of the students both on and off the stage and the educators/directors. I am so grateful we are back!"
The Jimmy Awards® will return to an in-person event for the first time in two years and will take place at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City on June 27, 2022. The winners of the Bobby G Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress awards will represent Colorado in a week-long series of intensive workshops with industry professionals and rehearsals in preparation for a one-night-only Jimmy Awards® on Broadway.
This year, adjudicators evaluated 41 participating productions in 18 different counties in Colorado. Over 3,500 students were adjudicated, 552 of which participated in workshops held by DCPA Teaching Artists. Out of those 41 participating schools, 29 received nominations.
Nominations 2022 Bobby G Awards
Outstanding Achievement in Hair & Make-Up Design
Sophia Trey
Fiddler on the Roof
Eaglecrest High School
Kaylie Bookout, Josie Lessig & Jessica Nelson
The Little Mermaid
Faith Christian Academy
Kristina Livingston, Tiffany Neely & Lelia Thompson
Mary Poppins
Montezuma-Cortez High School
Christy Inama & Emily Osborn
Once Upon a Mattress
Palmer Ridge High School
Kari Armstrong, Shannyn Knudsen, Zara Okresek & Maeve Schinkel
The Little Mermaid
Poudre High School
Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design
Payton Berland
The Addams Family
Arvada West High School
Molly Arndt, Jaden Dionido & Natalie Martinez
Guys and Dolls
Castle View High School
Jennifer Barclay, Jolene Brumm & Taryn Mitchell
Beauty and the Beast
Elizabeth High School
Xyla Daugele, Maddie Piatz & Jada Sherrill
The Wizard of OZ
Ponderosa High School
Joy Lopez, Anyeli Gonzalez Parra, Willow Stephenson, Grace Secora & Paloma Tapia
Zombie Prom
Pueblo County High School
Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design
Jane Archuleta, Shyla Eberhart & Gabbie Frohman
MAMMA MIA!
Brighton High School
Ashley Brennan, Katelyn Brennan, Sadie Brner & Alexander Tucker
Freaky Friday
Glenwood Springs High School
Nick Hopper, Talia Liccardello & Hannah Matteo
Into the Woods
Littleton High School
Marley Albright & Mari Iannone
The Wizard of OZ
Ponderosa High School
Kylie Good & Virgil Lindt
Zombie Prom
Pueblo County High School
Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design
Haley Casten, Olivia Diedrich, Ella Lang, Rob Scott & Julia Slagle
Guys and Dolls
Castle View High School
Brandon PT Davis, Ean Rains & Katelyn Reed
A Chorus Line
Denver School of the Arts
Ian Bild & Sara Sachs
Sister Act
Overland High School
Lauryn Glenn & Richard Merkling
Little Shop of Horrors
Regis Jesuit High School
Gage Jakl & Kory Jensen
Seussical
Vista PEAK Preparatory
Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra
The Addams Family
Central High School
9 to 5 The Musical
Chaparral High School
Into the Woods
Littleton High School
Zombie Prom
Pueblo County High School
Little Shop of Horrors
Regis Jesuit High School
Outstanding Performance by a Chorus
The Addams Family
Arvada West High School
9 to 5 The Musical
Chaparral High School
MAMMA MIA!
Cherry Creek High School
Once Upon a Mattress
Palmer Ridge High School
Little Shop of Horrors
Regis Jesuit High School
Outstanding Achievement in Musical Direction
Erin Pettitt
A Chorus Line
Denver School of the Arts
Shanti Gruber
Freaky Friday
Glenwood Springs High School
Chris Loesel
Annie
Lutheran High School
Nathan Johnson, Nathanael Leavitt, Marty Magehee, & Jenny Timmons
Anastasia
Valor Christian High School
Jennifer Grice, Jerrod Griebel & Amy Murphy
Little Shop of Horrors
Windsor High School
Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Karleen Quackenbush & Stephanie Dobbins
The Addams Family
Arvada West High School
Lindsey Solano
MAMMA MIA!
Brighton High School
Terrell Davis, Amelia Hoffman & Taylor McCann
A Chorus Line
Denver School of the Arts
Christy Inama, Georgia Lawrence & Riana McHugh
Once Upon a Mattress
Palmer Ridge High School
Tobi Johnson-Compton & Madison Manning
Sister Act
Overland High School
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Neko Daniels
Paul
A Chorus Line
Denver School of the Arts
Eli Brandt
Rooster
Annie
Fort Collins High School
Micah Wittler
Marcellus Washburn
The Music Man
Frederick High School
Kai Symons
Charlie Davenport
Annie Get Your Gun
Palisade High School
Christopher Ryan
Josh/Motorwise Guy
Zombie Prom
Pueblo County High School
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Gracie Woo
Connie
A Chorus Line
Denver School of the Arts
Ella Zubieni
Yente
Fiddler on the Roof
Eaglecrest High School
Ava Hillbrand
Torrey
Freaky Friday
Glenwood Springs High School
Maya Thomas
Les
Newsies
Ralston Valley High School
Sabrina Thigpen
JoJo
Seussical
Vista PEAK Preparatory
Rising Star
Addison Cain
Alice Beineke
The Addams Family
Central High School
Hazel Kachline
Maggie
A Chorus Line
Denver School of the Arts
Chloe Way
Fletcher
Freaky Friday
Glenwood Springs High School
Diego Fleetwood
Pablo
Sister Act
Overland High School
Jada Smith-Lopez
Sour Kangaroo
Seussical
Vista PEAK Preparatory
Outstanding Achievement in Direction
Lindsey Welsh
The Addams Family
Arvada West High School
Talia Liccardello & Audrey DeMoulin
Into the Woods
Littleton High School
Andy Ray
Sister Act
Overland High School
Josh Belk & Christy Inama
Once Upon a Mattress
Palmer Ridge High School
Taylor Gilman & Amairani Chacon
Zombie Prom
Pueblo County High School
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Olivia Schwab
Doralee Rhodes
9 to 5 The Musical
Chaparral High School
Morgan Fritzler
Anastasia
Anastasia
Lakewood High School
Madison Manning
Delores Van Cartier
Sister Act
Overland High School
Georgia Lawrence
Lady Larkin
Once Upon a Mattress
Palmer Ridge High School
Ella Plourde
Dowager Empress
Anastasia
Valor Christian High School
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Thomas Beeker
Harold Hill
The Music Man
Fredrick High School
Noah Schuster
Dmitry
Anastasia
Lakewood High School
Ben Sparling
Oliver Warbucks
Annie
Lutheran High School
Miguel Castillo
Jack Kelly
Newsies
Ralston Valley High School
Tyler Cox
Seymour Krelborn
Little Shop of Horrors
Windsor High School
Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical
9 to 5 The Musical
Chaparral High School
Anastasia
Lakewood High School
Into the Woods
Littleton High School
Sister Act
Overland High School
Once Upon a Mattress
Palmer Ridge High School
Special Achievement Award Recipients
Outstanding Special Achievement in Sound Lead
Kelly Whitehead
MAMMA MIA!
Brighton High School
Outstanding Special Achievement in Creating a Theatre Culture of Inclusivity
Jennifer Bryner
Chicago
Broomfield High School
Outstanding Special Achievement in Costume Lead
Isabel Anderson
Annie
Fort Collins High School