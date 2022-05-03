Nominations Announced for 8th Annual Bobby G Awards

Nominations have been announced for the eighth annual Bobby G Awards by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA). After the 2020 virtual celebration and the 2021 hiatus, the DCPA is thrilled to bring the ceremony back to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on May 26, 2022. The event will be hosted by Abby Lehrer, who won the Outstanding Lead Actress award in 2018 and most recently competed in the 20th season of American Idol.

The Bobby G Awards is a regional high school musical theatre program that participates in The Jimmy Awards® and honors Colorado students and educators in the areas of performance, design, direction, choreography, musical direction, orchestration, technical production, and overall production excellence. The evening serves as an opportunity for the DCPA to honor Colorado musical theatre educators and the programs and for Colorado students to celebrate and support each other.

DCPA Teaching Artist and Bobby G Awards Program Manager, Claudia Carson, is excited to return to an in-person event. "This has been such an exciting year coming back to live high school musical theater. What has truly stood out in all the productions is the fresh energy and joy that I have experienced attending productions. They have been filled with heart! I am truly humbled to experience the amazing work and talent of the students both on and off the stage and the educators/directors. I am so grateful we are back!"

The Jimmy Awards® will return to an in-person event for the first time in two years and will take place at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City on June 27, 2022. The winners of the Bobby G Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress awards will represent Colorado in a week-long series of intensive workshops with industry professionals and rehearsals in preparation for a one-night-only Jimmy Awards® on Broadway.

This year, adjudicators evaluated 41 participating productions in 18 different counties in Colorado. Over 3,500 students were adjudicated, 552 of which participated in workshops held by DCPA Teaching Artists. Out of those 41 participating schools, 29 received nominations.

Nominations 2022 Bobby G Awards

Outstanding Achievement in Hair & Make-Up Design

Sophia Trey

Fiddler on the Roof

Eaglecrest High School

Kaylie Bookout, Josie Lessig & Jessica Nelson

The Little Mermaid

Faith Christian Academy

Kristina Livingston, Tiffany Neely & Lelia Thompson

Mary Poppins

Montezuma-Cortez High School

Christy Inama & Emily Osborn

Once Upon a Mattress

Palmer Ridge High School

Kari Armstrong, Shannyn Knudsen, Zara Okresek & Maeve Schinkel

The Little Mermaid

Poudre High School

Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design

Payton Berland

The Addams Family

Arvada West High School

Molly Arndt, Jaden Dionido & Natalie Martinez

Guys and Dolls

Castle View High School

Jennifer Barclay, Jolene Brumm & Taryn Mitchell

Beauty and the Beast

Elizabeth High School

Xyla Daugele, Maddie Piatz & Jada Sherrill

The Wizard of OZ

Ponderosa High School

Joy Lopez, Anyeli Gonzalez Parra, Willow Stephenson, Grace Secora & Paloma Tapia

Zombie Prom

Pueblo County High School

Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design

Jane Archuleta, Shyla Eberhart & Gabbie Frohman

MAMMA MIA!

Brighton High School

Ashley Brennan, Katelyn Brennan, Sadie Brner & Alexander Tucker

Freaky Friday

Glenwood Springs High School

Nick Hopper, Talia Liccardello & Hannah Matteo

Into the Woods

Littleton High School

Marley Albright & Mari Iannone

The Wizard of OZ

Ponderosa High School

Kylie Good & Virgil Lindt

Zombie Prom

Pueblo County High School

Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design

Haley Casten, Olivia Diedrich, Ella Lang, Rob Scott & Julia Slagle

Guys and Dolls

Castle View High School

Brandon PT Davis, Ean Rains & Katelyn Reed

A Chorus Line

Denver School of the Arts

Ian Bild & Sara Sachs

Sister Act

Overland High School

Lauryn Glenn & Richard Merkling

Little Shop of Horrors

Regis Jesuit High School

Gage Jakl & Kory Jensen

Seussical

Vista PEAK Preparatory

Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra

The Addams Family

Central High School

9 to 5 The Musical

Chaparral High School

Into the Woods

Littleton High School

Zombie Prom

Pueblo County High School

Little Shop of Horrors

Regis Jesuit High School

Outstanding Performance by a Chorus

The Addams Family

Arvada West High School

9 to 5 The Musical

Chaparral High School

MAMMA MIA!

Cherry Creek High School

Once Upon a Mattress

Palmer Ridge High School

Little Shop of Horrors

Regis Jesuit High School

Outstanding Achievement in Musical Direction

Erin Pettitt

A Chorus Line

Denver School of the Arts

Shanti Gruber

Freaky Friday

Glenwood Springs High School

Chris Loesel

Annie

Lutheran High School

Nathan Johnson, Nathanael Leavitt, Marty Magehee, & Jenny Timmons

Anastasia

Valor Christian High School

Jennifer Grice, Jerrod Griebel & Amy Murphy

Little Shop of Horrors

Windsor High School

Outstanding Achievement in Choreography

Karleen Quackenbush & Stephanie Dobbins

The Addams Family

Arvada West High School

Lindsey Solano

MAMMA MIA!

Brighton High School

Terrell Davis, Amelia Hoffman & Taylor McCann

A Chorus Line

Denver School of the Arts

Christy Inama, Georgia Lawrence & Riana McHugh

Once Upon a Mattress

Palmer Ridge High School

Tobi Johnson-Compton & Madison Manning

Sister Act

Overland High School

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Neko Daniels

Paul

A Chorus Line

Denver School of the Arts

Eli Brandt

Rooster

Annie

Fort Collins High School

Micah Wittler

Marcellus Washburn

The Music Man

Frederick High School

Kai Symons

Charlie Davenport

Annie Get Your Gun

Palisade High School

Christopher Ryan

Josh/Motorwise Guy

Zombie Prom

Pueblo County High School

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Gracie Woo

Connie

A Chorus Line

Denver School of the Arts

Ella Zubieni

Yente

Fiddler on the Roof

Eaglecrest High School

Ava Hillbrand

Torrey

Freaky Friday

Glenwood Springs High School

Maya Thomas

Les

Newsies

Ralston Valley High School

Sabrina Thigpen

JoJo

Seussical

Vista PEAK Preparatory

Rising Star

Addison Cain

Alice Beineke

The Addams Family

Central High School

Hazel Kachline

Maggie

A Chorus Line

Denver School of the Arts

Chloe Way

Fletcher

Freaky Friday

Glenwood Springs High School

Diego Fleetwood

Pablo

Sister Act

Overland High School

Jada Smith-Lopez

Sour Kangaroo

Seussical

Vista PEAK Preparatory

Outstanding Achievement in Direction

Lindsey Welsh

The Addams Family

Arvada West High School

Talia Liccardello & Audrey DeMoulin

Into the Woods

Littleton High School

Andy Ray

Sister Act

Overland High School

Josh Belk & Christy Inama

Once Upon a Mattress

Palmer Ridge High School

Taylor Gilman & Amairani Chacon

Zombie Prom

Pueblo County High School

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Olivia Schwab

Doralee Rhodes

9 to 5 The Musical

Chaparral High School

Morgan Fritzler

Anastasia

Anastasia

Lakewood High School

Madison Manning

Delores Van Cartier

Sister Act

Overland High School

Georgia Lawrence

Lady Larkin

Once Upon a Mattress

Palmer Ridge High School

Ella Plourde

Dowager Empress

Anastasia

Valor Christian High School

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Thomas Beeker

Harold Hill

The Music Man

Fredrick High School

Noah Schuster

Dmitry

Anastasia

Lakewood High School

Ben Sparling

Oliver Warbucks

Annie

Lutheran High School

Miguel Castillo

Jack Kelly

Newsies

Ralston Valley High School

Tyler Cox

Seymour Krelborn

Little Shop of Horrors

Windsor High School

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

9 to 5 The Musical

Chaparral High School

Anastasia

Lakewood High School

Into the Woods

Littleton High School

Sister Act

Overland High School

Once Upon a Mattress

Palmer Ridge High School

Special Achievement Award Recipients

Outstanding Special Achievement in Sound Lead

Kelly Whitehead

MAMMA MIA!

Brighton High School

Outstanding Special Achievement in Creating a Theatre Culture of Inclusivity

Jennifer Bryner

Chicago

Broomfield High School

Outstanding Special Achievement in Costume Lead

Isabel Anderson

Annie

Fort Collins High School