New Parsons Theatre Announces Fall Season

The new Parsons Theatre opens its doors on Oct. 9. To celebrate, Northglenn Arts Presents offers up a five-show season in the new facility beginning Oct. 15. The curtain opens with Chris Daniels, Hazel Miller and Freddi Gowdy, followed by Face Vocal Band, the Colorado Symphony, and War of the Flowers in November. The season wraps up with the December holiday show Motones and Jerseys.

The grand opening of the new Parsons Theatre is 1-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 and includes rotating stage performances and tours of the new facility. The public is invited to attend the free event from 1 to 7 p.m. The evening will wrap up with a fireworks show.

Colorado funk legends Chris Daniels & the Kings perform at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15 with Freddi Gowdy and special guest Hazel Miller. Gowdy, of the classic funk band "Freddi Henchi & The Soulsetters," joined the Kings in 2012. Miller has been performing blues, pop and gospel in the Denver area since 1984. Amazing artists on their own, they will be performing together in a can't-miss show to christen the new facility.

The popular Boulder-based a cappella group Face Vocal Band is back in Northglenn at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5. Using only their voices, the band performs popular tunes mixed with complex harmonies and beat-box rhythms in a captivating concert performance.

A Celebration for Veterans Day with members of the Colorado Symphony commences at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11. Join us for an evening of inspirational patriotic music! Small ensembles guide you through an evening of chamber music honoring and celebrating those who have served.

Su Teatro's production of War of the Flowers tells the story of the 1968 labor strike at a small floral plant in Brighton, Colorado. Employees at the Kitayama Corporation, primarily Mexican American women, were subjected to miserable working conditions. The play speaks volumes about the activists who launched a union and were instrumental in setting the tone for a larger rights movement. Two shows: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19 and 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20.

Join the Motones and Jerseys along with emcee Mary Louise Lee for an evening of '60s song and dance. Featuring the music of Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Gladys Knight and the Pips, The Beach Boys, Rick James, The Platters, The Flamingos, Herman's Hermits, and more. At the end of the night, YOU vote and decide the winner! 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12.

Tickets for Chris Daniels & the Kings, Face Vocal Band, A Celebration for Veterans Day with the Colorado Symphony, and Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Hi-Fi are $20-25 adults; $18-23 youth, senior & military; and $15-20 for groups of 10 or more.

Tickets for War of the Flowers is $15-20 adults; $13-18 youth, senior & military; and $10-15 for groups of 10 or more.

Purchase a season ticket and see all five shows for only $75.

Tickets are available online at www.NorthglennArts.org or by phone, 303.450.8888 or 303.450.8800.