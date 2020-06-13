Monthly LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series On Zoom Commences

Almost Adults, an inclusive local theatre company based in Santa Fe, NM have been providing creative opportunities for both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers, crew members, and local non-profits since 2015. The last Sunday of every month starting June 28that 4 PM MT on Zoom Almost Adults will present a series of LGBTQ+ short play programs.

These events will be livestreamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre where a public link to join on Zoom will also be available. This will be a 75-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Although the content of the plays will focus on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, anyone is welcome to participate. These events will feature both local and national talent alike. The premiere event will feature the following:

· Where the Fireworks Come From by Michael Pisaturo (Boston, MA) is about a special friendship between two 17-year-old boys that takes place on the 4thof July before one of them leaves to join the army with Niko'a Salas (Santa Fe, NM) and Dustin Uher (Boston, MA).

· It Ain't Over 'Til the Pink Lady Sings by Allison Fradkin (Chicago, IL) is about a teenage girl performer who crushes on her musical duet partner during a production of Grease with Zoe Burke (Santa Fe, NM), Zoe Margolis (Santa Fe, NM) and Alix Hudson (Santa Fe, NM).

· I'm So Lonely by Rose Provan (Santa Fe, NM) is about the connection between an out of work gay male actor (Stephen Rubin, Santa Fe) and a lonely woman with ulterior motives (Rose Provan) who interviews prospective roommates for companionship.

Founder of Almost Adults Productions, Aaron Leventman, says "Since we don't know when we will be safely able to return to live theatre, these Zoom performances will allow both local and national artists and audiences to form an online community to celebrate and create LGBTQ+ theatre."

Almost Adults Productions premiere performance in 2015 was a local program of LGBTQ-themed short plays by local playwright Aaron Leventman. This was awarded with a grant from the Envision Fund, then honored by the Mayor on opening night. Since then they have presented short plays at various festivals in New York including the original play Blanche in a Wheelchair which was a finalist at the Secret Theatre's One Act Play Festival in Long Island City and the Samuel French One Act Paly Festival. Locally, they have produced staged readings of I Never Sang for My Father, Same Time Next Year, Crossing Delancey, and two short teleplays by Paddy Chayefsky.

