 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Michael Rapaport to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Performances will run from October 9-11.

By: Oct. 03, 2025
Michael Rapaport to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Michael Rapaport will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday October 9, Friday October 10 and Saturday October 11.

Michael Rapaport is an American actor and comedian who can currently be seen in Hulu's Life & Beth. He has appeared in over sixty films since the early 1990s and starred on the sitcom The War at Home. He has appeared on Friends, Netflix's Atypical, as well as Fox's Boston Public and Prison Break.

Some of his notable film roles include True Romance, Cop Land, and Metro. Michael is also the host of the I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast, where he shares his strong, funny, and offensive points of view on life and everything in between.

He also directed the award-winning documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest.

 




Need more Denver Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Book of Mormon
83 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Aladdin
83 ratings

Aladdin
Buena Vista Social Club
41 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
The Great Gatsby
87 ratings

The Great Gatsby

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos