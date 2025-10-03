Michael Rapaport to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael Rapaport will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday October 9, Friday October 10 and Saturday October 11.

Michael Rapaport is an American actor and comedian who can currently be seen in Hulu's Life & Beth. He has appeared in over sixty films since the early 1990s and starred on the sitcom The War at Home. He has appeared on Friends, Netflix's Atypical, as well as Fox's Boston Public and Prison Break.

Some of his notable film roles include True Romance, Cop Land, and Metro. Michael is also the host of the I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast, where he shares his strong, funny, and offensive points of view on life and everything in between.

He also directed the award-winning documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest.