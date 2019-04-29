Maria Bamford & Aparna Nancherla Comes to High Plains Comedy Festival September 27

Maria Bamford and Very Special Guest Aparna Nancherla are coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Friday, September 27th at 8:00pm for High Plains Comedy Festival. All tickets are $45.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, May 3rd at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com or charge by phone at 866-461-6556. Starting Monday, May 6th tickets will also be available for purchase at the Pepsi Center Box Office and Dick's Sporting Goods Park box office, or Paramount Theatre box office (event days only).

About Maria Bamford: Maria Bamford starred in and executive produced the semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite, created by Mitch Hurwitz (Arrested Development) and Pam Brady (South Park). Maria is also the creator and star of Maria Bamford: the special special special and of the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show. She was the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials and starred alongside Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis and Brian Posehn in the Comedy Central series The Comedians of Comedy and Netflix's Comedians of Comedy: The Movie. She has voiced characters on countless animation series including Big Mouth, Talking Tom and Friends, BoJack Horseman, Adventure Time, Bob's Burgers, Legend of Korra, Puss in Boots, CatDog and PBS's Emmy-winning series Word Girl. Maria played DeBrie Bardeaux on the Netflix reboot of Arrested Development and also recurred on the ABC hit series Fresh off the Boat. She is the 2014 winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic. Maria's late night appearances include CONAN, The Tonight Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

About Aparna Nancherla: Aparna started out doing comedy in her hometown of Washington D.C. and now resides in New York City. 2016's Elle's Women in Comedy Issue featured her as one of the most exciting new voices to hit the comedy scene. Aparna is featured in the second season of Netflix's The Standups. Other television credits include Netflix's Master of None and LOVE, HBO's High Maintenance Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer, appearing as a US correspondent for Dave's (UK) Unspun with Matt Forde, and Hulu's I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman. She is also an alumna of the NBC Stand Up for Diversity program and currently headlines throughout the world and has been seen at a number of festivals.

About High Plains Comedy Festival: High Plains Comedy Festival is held each fall in Denver, Colorado with title sponsor Illegal Pete's and returning sponsor Bigtop Studios. Founded in 2013 by Denver comedian/writer Adam Cayton-Holland, the Festival features a mix of local and national comics in venues throughout the city-with a special emphasis on the historic Baker neighborhood surrounding South Broadway. High Plains has quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talent-packed and fun-filled festivals in the country and returns for its seventh year September 26 - 28, 2019.





