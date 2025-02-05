MUSIC NIGHT: LIVE FROM NASHVILLE to be Broadcast to Movie Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare to go behind the scenes with some of the music industry's biggest hitmakers during Music Night: Live from Nashville!, the first ever LIVE nationwide broadcast from Nashville direct to movie theatres.

Hear the stories from the songwriters behind such hits as "Jesus, Take the Wheel" (Carrie Underwood), "Setting the World on Fire" (Kenny Chesney and Pink), "Cop Car" (Keith Urban), "Sleep Without You" (Brett Young), and more.

Hosted by CMA and ACM Award-winning radio, podcast, and TV personality Bobby Bones and host of the No. 1 ranked Country music program with "The Bobby Bones Show," this live broadcast will take place on Saturday March 8, 2025 at 7pm CST (live in all time zones), with an encore performance on Tuesday, March 11 at 7pm local time.

Music Night will broadcast live from the Analog, one of Music City's most intimate and sought-after live music venues with a listening room-like experience, and is presented in partnership with Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide. The night will offer a front row seat to a stripped-down, authentic music experience broadcast straight to your local theatre. For those outside Music City, Music Night is a rare opportunity to witness the magic of a Nashville writer's round-a cherished and unique tradition.

Bobby Bones says, "There's something truly special about getting to hear the stories behind the songs we all know and love. Songwriters are the heart of the music industry, and this event is a chance to shine a light on their incredible talent. I'm thrilled to bring the magic of Nashville's songwriting tradition to audiences in theatres across the country in a way that's never been done before."

"For more than twenty years, Fathom has delivered the ultimate 'best seat in the house' experience to music fans, showcasing an incredible range of talent on the big screen," said

Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer of Fathom Entertainment. "With 'Music Night,' we are doing something truly unique - putting the songwriters themselves in the spotlight. Fans of Nashville's dynamic live music scene, the music business, and the art of songwriting will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates the heart and soul behind the music like never before."

On this unforgettable evening, audiences will experience the magic of a Nashville Writer's Round, featuring three of Nashville's hottest songwriters, Brett James, Kelly Archer, and Matt Jenkins-who have collectively written over 40 number-one songs recorded by more than 20 of the biggest names in country music and beyond. These extraordinary writers have penned iconic songs for Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson,Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Jordan Davis, Brett Young, Faith Hill, and more.

This rare performance offers a unique look into the heart of Nashville's creative magic. Fans will get an insider's perspective, as these Grammy and CMA Award-winning songwriters perform their hits and share the personal stories that brought them to life. It's a unique chance to connect with the people behind the music and witness the power of storytelling and song.

Bobby Bones, known for his passion for championing Nashville's finest talent and with millions of monthly listeners of his radio and podcasts, will guide the night with his signature charm, humor, and deep knowledge of the music industry.

More on the Songwriters:

Brett James: A Grammy-winning songwriter and one of the most prolific hitmakers in Nashville, Brett has written chart-toppers like "Jesus, Take the Wheel" (Carrie Underwood), "Out Last Night" (Kenny Chesney), and "The Truth" (Jason Aldean).

Kelly Archer: Known for her sharp lyricism and emotional storytelling, Kelly has penned hits like "Sleep Without You" (Brett Young), "Somebody Else Will" (Justin Moore), and "I'm Gonna Love You" (Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson).

Matt Jenkins: A CMA Award-winning songwriter, Matt's credits include "Cop Car" (Keith Urban), "Setting the World on Fire" (Kenny Chesney and Pink), "Buy Dirt" (Jordan Davis) and "Halfway to Hell" (Jelly Roll).

Created and produced by independent Executive Producer Dean Sell, who fell in love with the songwriting scene after moving to Nashville in 2021, "I had been in and out of Nashville for years, but it wasn't until I moved here that I discovered the city's most prized possession: the songwriters," says Sell. "Nashville is a very special place, but not everyone can get here. So we're bringing a little piece of Music City to the world."

Whether you're a lifelong fan of music or just discovering the world of songwriting, this event promises an evening of unforgettable music, behind-the-scenes stories, and access into one of Nashville's most cherished musical formats.

Sponsors for the night include: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the Tennessee Dept of Tourism. Partners include: Country Music Association (CMA), Gibson Guitars, NSAI and Songwriter City.

To listen to a special Music Night: Live from Nashville! Spotify playlist featuring some of the greatest songs from the songwriters, click here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7LgNzrf1FhQGZNT3MwTWjg?si=21vZ4layQCGzpEeyf8kd0w

Music Night is the first venture from the newly formed Nashville Music Network, a startup with a grander vision to connect the people and places in Music City to music lovers around the world.

With digital streaming at an all-time high, Music Night is redefining the way audiences connect with music by stripping it back to its core: the songs and the people who create them, delivered in a way that creates a place for people to gather together and listen: movie theatres

