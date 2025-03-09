Juniper Circle Productions Announces Inaugural Artistic Residencies

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Monster, The Hoshindo Project, Alan Espinosa Solo Performance Series, and Remembering Tomorrow: The Lives of Edgar Cayce set to launch new rural/urban creative exchange.

Juniper Circle Productions is a designated 501(c)3 that facilitates the arts by exposing rural culture and communities to urban artists, and rural artists to urban culture and communities, providing an educational, circular forum by which artists can present their productions and receive creative feedback.

Executive Artistic Director Michael Cooper explains, "Our mission is to nurture, illuminate, and build bridges between the urban and rural creative communities through immersive residencies and productions, providing a circle of support where diverse artists can create, exchange, and present groundbreaking new work."

To kick-off the 2025-2026 season, Juniper Circle Productions plans to rehearse and produce at rural non-profit venues like the Paradise Theatre, The Blue Sage center for the Arts, and The Learning Council - as well as in unique, unusual spaces, depending on the specifics of each creative team - before ushering projects onto larger stages and sharing with wider audiences.

"It's truly creativity without walls," says Cooper.

Upcoming residencies include:

The Monster

Colorado theatre-makers Calla Rose and Ursula Rose Ostrander explore what it means to consume - and be consumed. Puppetry-Movement Workshop, The Paradise Theatre, Summer 2025.

The Hoshindo Project

After a mystifying period of illness and his subsequent training at the Hoshindo Healing Arts Institute in Santa Fe, Basil Webb embarked upon a healing journey that gently led his body back to strength, resilience, and balance. The Hoshindo Project is a deep dive into the sacred: whispering the secrets of honeybees, through ceremony, storytelling, song, and ritual.

Alan Espinoza Solo Performance Series

Alan Espinosa (July 31, 1964 - August 2, 2024) was an extraordinary performer with a passion for the arts. In his memory, Juniper Circle Productions will curate a series of solo performer shows (plays, musicals, dance, and multimedia) that amplify marginalized voices and showcase under-represented stories.

Remembering Tomorrow: The Lives of Edgar Cayce

Book and Lyrics by Anton Dudley; Music by Michael Cooper

In one evening, famed psychic Edgar Cayce does a life-reading on himself, taking himself through eight of his most influential incarnations. As healer, teacher, bandit, and child, he discovers what makes a soul, and in doing so, the essence of our humanity. Remembering Tomorrow was originally commissioned by Edgar Cayce's Association for Research and Enlightenment and Zeiders American Dream Theatre in Virginia Beach, with developmental staged readings presented to the public just before the global pandemic shuttered live performance in 2020.

Juniper Circle Productions will also collaborate on the shared non-profit ARTS FOR ALL program in Delta County, CO, to provide youth with classes, camps, workshops, and performance opportunities to interact with our working artists.

All donations to Juniper Circle Productions are tax deductible and go towards artist honorariums, per diem, travel and housing costs, rehearsal and performance space rental, archival video production, and community workshop/talk backs.

