INTO THE WOODS, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and More Announced for Arvada Center 2022-2023 Season

The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities today announced the lineup of their 2022-2023 Theatre Season. From destiny-altering quests to friendships fraying when they're thrust into the spotlight, the six titles in the 2022-2023 Theatre Season promise a journey from the fantastical to the familiar and back again.

The 2022-2023 Theatre Season at the Arvada Center is about the journey, and also the destination. Under the artistic leadership of Lynne Collins, Artistic Director of Plays, and Rod A. Lansberry, Producing Artistic Director of Musical Theatre, these six stories range from beloved classics of American theatre to productions new to Colorado stages. Each of these productions is developed and built for the Arvada Center stage by local designers and artisans - a hallmark of Arvada Center theatrical productions. With both the physical and emotional well-being of all Arvada Center staff in mind, the Center has chosen to produce six theatre titles in this season rather than seven. This update to the schedule will ensure the exceptional theatrical production quality Arvada Center audiences have come to know, while considering the well-being of staff who bring these productions to life.

"We're thrilled to announce this unique and diverse selection of theatre titles, all exploring ideas of home, the places we want to go, and the people who accompany us on our journeys," said Arvada Center President and CEO Philip Sneed. "Every one of these productions will leave our audiences laughing or thinking or reflecting, long after they've left the theatre. We don't always make it to the destination, but we certainly value the journey."

Kicking off the season with a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods shows us the real lives of fairy tale characters after happy ever after. In the Black Box Theatre, The River Bride uses magical realism to tell a story of love that is based on Brazilian folklore. 2022 comes to an end with the family-favorite Disney's Beauty and the Beast with music from the original classic movie.

In 2023, the Black Box Theatre showcases two plays in repertory. Beginning with Thornton's Wilder's deceptively simple Pulitzer Prize-winning play Our Town, followed by the buoyant comedy The Book Club Play where a documentary filmmaker turns their lens on a book club with hilarious results.

The season ends with a home run production of Damn Yankees - the story of a Faustian bargain with the devil where a Washington Senators fan will do anything it takes to ensure that his team wins.

To read more about the season and purchase subscription packages, visit the website at ArvadaCenter.org/Subscribe. Single tickets for these productions will go on sale July 1, 2022.

The Arvada Center remains committed to health and safety for artists, actors, patrons, staff, and volunteers. At this time, the Arvada Center is not planning any health and safety restrictions for the 2022-2023 theatre season. This is subject to change, based on new information and guidance from local health authorities. Health guidelines are regularly updated as new information becomes available - please check the Arvada Center website before visiting to ensure an easy and healthy experience.

Arvada Center 2022-2023 Theatre Season

Into the Woods



Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Main Stage Theatre

September 9 - October 9, 2022

The River Bride

By Marisela Treviño Orta

Black Box Theatre

September 30 - November 6, 2022

Disney's Beauty and the Beast



Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice

Book by Linda Woolverton

Main Stage Theatre

November 25 - December 31, 2022

Our Town

By Thornton Wilder

Black Box Theatre

February 24 - May 20, 2023, performed in repertory

The Book Club Play

By Karen Zacarías

Black Box Theatre

March 17 - May 18, 2023, performed in repertory

Damn Yankees

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Ross and Richard Adler

Book by Douglass Wallop and George Abbott

Main Stage Theatre

April 7 - May 7, 2023