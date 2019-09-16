Holiday Cheer On Stage At VPAC This December

This winter season, spend time with loved ones while enjoying uplifting, warm-hearted holiday entertainment courtesy of the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC). This year's Winter Holiday Series includes shows that will delight audiences of all ages featuring A Classical Christmas with the Boulder Philharmonic; Twas the Night Before Christmas; Judy Collins; Masters of Illusion; and Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll. Tickets for each show are on sale now at the VPAC box office (970-845-8497; www.vilarpac.org). The VPAC is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village (68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek, Colorado).

2019 VPAC WINTER HOLIDAY SERIES

A Classical Christmas with the Boulder Philharmonic: Handel's Messiah

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. | Starting at $54 Adults/ $20 Students

Discover the inspiring power of orchestral music when Boulder's premier orchestra brings a program filled with holiday favorites to the VPAC. Along with the orchestra, four soloists will perform, including a soprano, an alto, tenor and a bass, all under the direction of conductor Gary Lewis. Feel the holiday spirit while listening to Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto grosso, op 6, no. 8 (Christmas Concerto); Mannheim Steamroller's Silent Night arrangement; Antonio Vivaldi's "Autumn and Winter" from the Four Seasons; and the Christmas portion of Handel's Messiah, ending with the beloved "Hallelujah Chorus."

Twas the Night Before Christmas

Monday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. | $48

Experience an all-new live stage adaptation of the classic Christmas poem complete with a modern twist. Written by two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, the charming storyline follows an unstoppable trio: a mouse, an elf and a little girl, all determined to witness a Christmas miracle. The whole family can help solve a Christmas mystery while creating new holiday memories. If you're looking for experiential gifts for your children this holiday season, tickets to this performance is a perfect option.

A Evening with Judy Collins: Holidays & Hits

Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. | Starting at $67

Judy Collins, an iconic legend that's been inspiring audiences for over half a century, brings holiday standards along with her classic hit songs to the VPAC. The award-winning singer-songwriter is known for her imaginative interpretations of folk standards and her poignant original compositions. Her rendition of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now," included on her landmark album Wildflowers (1967) is in the Grammy Hall of Fame, and her song "Send in the Clowns" nabbed a Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 1975. Over the years, she's landed several Top 10 hits and gold- and platinum-selling albums. In 2017, Collins' collaborative album (with her writing partner, Ari Hest) "Silver Skies Blue," was Grammy-nominated for Best Folk Album of the year. Collins got her start as a piano prodigy at age 13; after performing for more than six decades, she remains a gifted songwriter and performer who will light up the VPAC stage.

Masters of Illusion - Believe the Impossible

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. | $88 Adults/$68 Children 12 & Under

Get ready for the show where you definitely can't trust what you see with your own eyes. Prepare to be baffled as you watch as some of the most talented illusionists of our time perform sleight-of-hand, large-scale illusions, interactive mind magic and more. Hilarious comedy interwoven into the show will keep attendees laughing in between the inevitable "no way!" gasps coming out of their mouths.

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll

Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. | $68

Learn the unknown stories from the 50-year history of the music that changed the world forever during Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll. Watch and listen as stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals, as well as talented rock and roll singers, bring music from the 1940s into the early '80s to life. The show shares fascinating tales and groundbreaking music from iconic stars including Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, Franki Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Simon & Garfunkel, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, New Wave, Journey and many more!

Get ready for magical moments and plenty of good tidings and cheer during the VPAC's Winter Holiday Series.





