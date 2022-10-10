Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 10, 2022  

Hari Kondabolu Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 13-15

Comedy Works has announced that Hari Kondabolu will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Hari Kondabolu is a comedian, writer & podcaster based in Brooklyn, NY. In 2018, his Netflix special Warn Your Relatives was released and he was named one of Variety's "Top 10 Comics To Watch."

Hari has released two comedy albums, Waiting for 2042 and Mainstream American Comic, with the legendary indie rock label Kill Rock Stars. He has performed on The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, John Oliver's NY Stand-Up Show, @midnight, and has his own half-hour special on Comedy Central. He is a former writer & correspondent on the Chris Rock produced FX TV show Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell. In 2017, he released his critically acclaimed documentary The Problem with Apu on truTV.

Hari is a regular on the public radio gameshow Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me. He has also appeared on such notable radio shows and podcasts as Fresh Air with Terry Gross, WTF with Marc Maron, 2 Dope Queens, Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Prairie Home Companion, Wits, Studio 360, and Bullseye. Hari co-hosted the popular Politically Reactive podcast with W. Kamau Bell and currently co-hosts The Kondabolu Brothers Podcast with his brother Ashok on Earwolf.

Thursday, October 13 / 8:00 PM / $18.00

Friday, October 14 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00

Saturday, October 15 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com


