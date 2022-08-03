Guy Davis And More Join Theatre Aspen For SOLO FLIGHTS New Works Festival

Theatre Aspen has announced the line-up for its third annual Solo Flights, the organization's developmental one-person show festival, running September 10-15, 2022 at the Hurst Theatre in Aspen, Colorado. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, August 3rd.

"Solo Flights is always a highlight of the Theatre Aspen season. It is a privilege to welcome so many theatre makers from around the US and provide the opportunity for them to develop new work." said Jed Bernstein, Theatre Aspen's Producing Director.

This year's Solo Flights will feature six new works, all receiving early developmental support from Theatre Aspen: Sparrows at the Bar, written by Mike DiSalvo (Broadway's Twelve Angry Men); Sidekicked, written by Kim Powers; Sally: A Solo Play, written by Sandra Seaton (From The Diary of Sally Hemings); Low Expectations, written by Gotham Award nominee Michael Gaston ("Power"); Avaaz, written by Michael Shayan (Discovery+'s "The Book of Queer"); and Sugarbelly and Other Tales My Father Told Me, written by acclaimed blues musician and two-time Grammy Award nominee Guy Davis.

Casting and creative teams will be announced shortly.

Solo Flights is an annual week-long developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making. Launched in 2019 the festival has brought a variety of diverse works and celebrated actors and directors to Theatre Aspen. Artists have included Beau Bridges, Kaye Winks, Sarah Stiles, Christine Quintana, Emma Ramos, Richard Greenberg, Lameece Issaq, Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch, and more!



In addition to the performances, Solo Flights features signature events including talkbacks, creative discussions & panels, and special receptions.

Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights Festival is presented in part by Rachel and Rick Klausner, Nancy Wall and Chuck Wall, Karen Brooks, The Susan and Jon Diamond Philanthropic Fund, and Maja and Nicolas DuBrul.

Theatre Aspen's 39th Season is currently underway and runs through August 23rd at the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park. The season continues with the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys on the mainstage, as well as the summer Cabaret Series at Hotel Jerome and additional programming and special events for the summer. This season, loaded with talent from Broadway, national tours, and training programs from across the country, promises to provide one not-to-be-missed event after another.

As Theatre Aspen approaches its 40th season in 2023, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season at Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals, complemented by an assortment of community events including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators.

To learn more about Theatre Aspen or to purchase tickets, visit TheatreAspen.org or call (970) 300-4474.