Gary Gulman Comes To Ent Center And Boulder Theater In March

Gary Gulman is heading to the Rocky Mountain Region this spring with his Misfit Stand Up Tour. The tour kicks off at the Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs, CO on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10am at entarts.org. The tour concludes at the Boulder Theater in Boulder, CO on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10am at bouldertheater.com.

ABOUT GARY GULMAN:

Over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer.

A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor. Gulman has made five masterful TV specials including his most recent stand-up special, “Born on 3rd Base”, which premiered December 21st on MAX.

His previous, universally acclaimed special for HBO was “The Great Depresh”, a tour de force look at mental illness, which is equal parts hilarious and inspiring. In 2019, he appeared in the international blockbuster “Joker”. He can most recently be seen co-starring with Amy Schumer in the hit Hulu comedy series, “Life & Beth”.

Gary's first book published by Flatiron Books is titled “Misfit: Growing Up Awkward in the '80s”, a memoir based on his life from Kindergarten through twelfth grade. It was released in September of 2023. Amy Schumer called the book “laugh out loud funny and heartfelt” and MacArthur Fellowship recipient Adrian Nicole LeBlanc found it “exquisite, love-affirming and generous”.

Today, Gulman is one of the most popular touring comics, selling out theaters around the country including the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City. Gary's current tour “Misfit: A Gary Gulman Stand Up & Book Tour” features material based on his book, but not a repeat of the book.

