GOD OF CARNAGE Opens Tomorrow July 19, 2019 At Theatre Aspen

Theatre Aspen rounds out its 36th Season with Yasmina Reza's TONY Award-winning comedy God of Carnage, which marks its official opening night tomorrow Friday, July 19 at 8:00pm at the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park (470 Rio Grande Place).

The company of God of Carnage includes Christian Conn (Alan), Joan Hess (Veronica), Torsten Hillhouse (Michael), and Alice Sherman (Annette).

Directed by Karen Azenberg, the Artistic Director of Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City, who joins Theatre Aspen for her first season, the creative team of God of Carnage includes Markas Henry (Scenic Designer), Kevin Brainerd (Costume Designer), and Aaron Spivey (Lighting Designer).

Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play and London's Olivier Award for Best Comedy, Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage invites audiences to be a fly on the wall as a playground altercation between two eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of parents for an at-home meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the night goes on, the drinks flow, tempers flare, and the gloves come off leaving the couples more in tatters than their sons.

This strictly limited engagement of God of Carnage runs through August 3 only.

The 2019 Theatre Aspen main-stage season, now running, also includes Guys and Dolls and Little Shop of Horrors, which play through August 17. Tickets can be purchased at the Theatre Aspen Box Office, now open at the Hurst Theatre, by calling 970.300.4474, or online at TheatreAspen.org

Since 1983, Theatre Aspen has been rekindling a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season at Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals, complemented by an assortment of community events including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive summer Apprentice program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. To learn more about Theatre Aspen visit TheatreAspen.org or by phone at 970.925.9313.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You