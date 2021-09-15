Fine Arts Center Kicks Off Theater Season with Story of Connection in GUADALUPE IN THE GUEST ROOM

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company is excited to present "Guadalupe in the Guest Room," a play by Tony Meneses, on stage Sept. 30-Oct. 24. The production is directed by James Bruenger-Arreguin.



"Guadalupe in the Guest Room," tells the story of two people overcome with grief and separated by a language barrier: Guadalupe is living in her son-in-law Steve's guest room while she works to translate the children's books her recently deceased daughter has written. The unlikely housemates struggle to communicate until they begin to watch telenovelas together. The play is a funny and heartfelt celebration of new beginnings, breaking barriers, and a realization that understanding doesn't always require speaking the same language.



"As an immigrant from Mexico who grew up in Colorado, this play is oddly familiar to my life, the characters inside my family, and the significant loss we have endured through the years. There is real magic in examining grief and the power it has in reframing our future," said Bruenger-Arreguin. "After months away from creating inside a theatre, the team and I look forward to welcoming audiences to a theatrical home where they can escape and heal together again. May these characters teach us all a new insight into how we see one another, how we empathize with one another, and how we communicate with one another."



The play stars Elise Santora (Guadalupe) and Colton Pratt (Steve), both returning to the FAC stage. Santora won a Henry Award in for her role in the FAC's 2019 production of "Anna in the Tropics" and was nominated for her work in "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." Pratt was most recently seen on the FAC stage in "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane." They are joined by Luis Fernandez-Gil and Lilli Hokama, both making their FAC debut.



The creative team includes Tanya Orellana (scenic design), Nita Mendoza (lighting design), Damian Dominguez (costume design), Jacob Keough-Mishler (sound design), and Geoffrey Kent (fight choreography).



Tickets are now on sale at a??fac.coloradocollege.edua??or through the box office at (719) 634-5583