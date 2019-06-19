Evergreen Players Presents THE WEDDING SINGER At Center Stage In Evergreen

Evergreen Players presents "The Wedding Singer" July 12 through August 4 at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 Adults; $20 students/seniors (60+), Youth (12 and under) $15 by calling 303-674-4934 or online at www.evergreenplayers.org. Group discounts are also available.

It's 1985, and rock star wannabe, Robbie Hart, is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own.

The Wedding Singer takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer's sparkling new score does for the '80s what Hairspray did for the '60s. Just say yes to the most romantic musical in twenty years.

The cast includes Andy Seracuse (Robbie Hart), Jeremiah Martinez (Sammy), Thomas Gerlick ( George), Taylor Hadra (Julia Sullivan), Brekken Baker (Holly), Jimmy Luthye (Glen Guglia), Lisa Cole (Rosie), Kimberly Matthews (Linda, Core Dancer), Emily Elliott (Angie, Core Dancer), Tracey Lucas (Imelda Marcos Impersonator, Ensemble), Taryn Hope Cochran (Glen's Secretary, Ensemble), Kellie Fox ( Joan Jett impersonator, Ensemble), Annalea Flynn (Cyndi Lauper impersonator, Core Dancer), Dave Cameron (Ronald Reagan impersonator, Ensemble) and Ensemble members Miranda Guettlein, Riley Holmes and Joe Lozano.

The performing home of Evergreen Players is Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO, 80439. Directions to Center Stage are at www.evergreenplayers.org . The Evergreen Players is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization producing six shows per year in the foothills. Established in 1950, the Players' mission is to create professional quality theater to inspire, engage and entertain. The Players' mailing address is P.O. Box 1271, Evergreen, CO 80437.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You