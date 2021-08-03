Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dry Bar Comedy Tour Live Comes to Comedy Works South, August 12 - 14

Denver shows feature Alex Velluto, Steve Soelberg and Jay Whittaker.

Aug. 3, 2021  

Comedy Works has announced that Dry Bar Comedy Live will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

The wildly popular online series of specials that offer clean "Comedy for Everyone" is expanding to live shows featuring comedians who've become Dry Bar fan favorites.

Since its launch just last year, Dry Bar comedy specials have generated over ONE BILLION views on social media and generated millions of fans.

Dry Bar will maintain its whirlwind momentum by producing live shows across the U.S. These same professional comedians have also performed on many late night shows including The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel, Netflix Comedy, TBS's Conan, Comedy Central, and more.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand as fans will now be able to watch live and in person comedians who they've come to know and love.

Denver shows feature Alex Velluto, Steve Soelberg and Jay Whittaker.

Visit ComedyWorks.com.


