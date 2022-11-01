Denver Producer RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light'

Denver, CO-based producer and visual artist RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) returns to Bastard Jazz with a new single, the first from his upcoming album campaign.

"Pier Light" is a true progression in RUMTUM's sound, one the producer has built with a steady stream of singles and 2022's "Isles in Indigo" LP.

While still instrumental and atmospheric, "Pier Light" adds driving percussion and deeper bass sounds to the mix, to create a heavier, more dance-inspired track. "Pier Light" is out now.

Stream Pier Light:

https://fanlink.to/pier_light



https://www.instagram.com/rumtum_music/

https://rumtum.bandcamp.com/