Denver Center Theatre Company to Present WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? and THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

The Denver Center Theatre Company has revealed the full casting and creative teams for Where Did We Sit on the Bus? and The Lehman Trilogy.

"We are closing the 2023/24 Theatre Company season with two epic productions,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “Where Did We Sit on the Bus? is a one-person show that is a theatrical mixtape about growing up Latiné. The Lehman Trilogy is a 2022 Tony Award-winning production for Best Play that follows the family history and business of the Lehman brothers.”

For information and tickets, visit denvercenter.org. The DCPAccess reduced price ticket on sale for Where Did We Sit on the Bus? will take place on Tuesday, March 19 at noon and The Lehman Trilogy on Tuesday, April 16 at noon. Through the DCPAccess program, made possible by citizen support of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), the DCPA can provide a limited number of reduced-price tickets to the community to select DCPA productions.

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? will feature Satya Chávez (American Mariachi, Dallas Theatre/Goodman Theatre/Curious Theatre) as Bee Quijada with direction by Matt Dickson (Smart, Ensemble Studio Theatre), scenic design by Tanya Orellana (For the People, Guthrie Theatre), lighting design by Pablo Santiago (A Little Night Music, DCPA), sound design by Alex Billman (Theater of the Mind, DCPA), and stage management by Corin Davidson (Rubicon, DCPA) and Michael G. Morales (Cebollas, DCPA).

The Lehman Trilogy will feature Matthew Boston ("City on a Hill” on Showtime) as Henry Lehman, Tasso Feldman ("The Resident” on FOX) as Mayer Lehman, and Sasha Roiz (“Grimm” on CW) as Emanuel Lehman.

The Lehman Trilogy will be directed by Margot Bordelon (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, DCPA) with scenic design by Reid Thompson (You Lost Me, DCPA), costume design by Raphael Regan (On the Far End, Round House Theatre), lighting design by Jiyoun Chang (You Lost Me, DCPA), sound design by Palmer Hefferan (Emma, DCPA), dramaturgy by Sarah Rose Leonard (Who’s Afraid of Virgina Woolf?, DCPA), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Emma, DCPA) and Murnane Casting, Chad Murnane, CSA (Rubicon, DCPA), and stage management by Malia Stoner (Rubicon, DCPA) and Nick Nyquist (A Christmas Carol, DCPA).