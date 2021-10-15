Dave Attell Comes to Comedy Works South & Downtown, October 22 - 24

Comedy Works has announced that Dave Attell will perform at Comedy Works.

Dave Attell is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer, best known as the host of Comedy Central's Insomniac with Dave Attell, which gave him a cult following. He was named one of the "25 Funniest People in America" by Entertainment Weekly Magazine.

He can next be seen in the Hulu series Life & Beth alongside Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport and Michael Cera. He can also be seen on Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross, currently streaming on Netflix and HBO's Crashing with Pete Holmes. His stand-up series, Dave Attell's Comedy Underground and his one hour special, Road Work were featured on Comedy Central and Road Work is now streaming on Netflix.

His film credits include Pootie Tang, Funny People, Scary Movie 4, and Los Enchiladas, as well as and in the Amy Schumer films Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty. His television credits include The Simpsons, Difficult People, Bob's Burgers, Arrested Development, The Jim Gaffigan Show, The Jim Norton Show, Inside Amy Schumer, Louie, Ed, Everybody Loves Raymond and Tough Crowd With Colin Quinn.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.