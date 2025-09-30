Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra To Present THE JAZZ AGE: SOUNDS OF THE ROARING TWENTIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra (CJRO) will present The Jazz Age: Sounds of the Roaring Twenties on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at Dazzle Denver.

Part of the orchestra’s new Sunday Sessions series, the program will feature lively melodies and improvisational spirit from the 1920s, brought to life by CJRO’s small band with special guest Hannah Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, an award-winning vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, has become a standout in Colorado’s music scene with a style that fuses jazz, rock, and pop. Her expressive voice and inventive arrangements have earned her recognition from DownBeat Magazine and the Sonic Spotlight competition. She will join CJRO musicians Gabriel Mervine (trumpet), Art Bouton (saxophone), Jared Cathey (saxophone), Drew Zaremba (piano), Matt Smiley (bass), and Dave Auerbach (drums).

The CJRO, led by Artistic Director Drew Zaremba and Founding Executive Director Art Bouton, is known for pushing the boundaries of big and small band jazz. The ensemble blends classic, soul, and Latin jazz, delivering bold performances that highlight Colorado’s top jazz talent.