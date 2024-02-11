Coal Creek Theater of Louisville to Present CHARLEY'S AUNT Beginning This Month

Performances will run February 23 – March 9, 2024.

By: Feb. 11, 2024

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville will present Charley's Aunt by Brandon Thomas, directed by Staci York, from February 23 – March 9, 2024.

At Oxford University in 1892, we meet Jack Chesney, who loves Kitty Verdun, and Charley Wykeham, who loves Miss Amy Spettigue. They invite the ladies to meet Charley's wealthy aunt from Brazil, "where the nuts come from.”

Cancelling her visit at the last minute, the millionaire aunt sends the boys into cataclysmic confusion. What do they do now? The problem is solved by drafting their feckless Oxford undergrad pal, Fancourt Babberly, into pretending to be Charley's Aunt, who is then introduced to the ladies, to Jack's father and to Stephen Spettigue, Amy's guardian. When the real aunt turns up, classic comic chaos ensues.

The cast includes Paul Carrasco (Jack Chesney), JC Reyes (Charley Wykeham),  Markus Rodriguez-Intulaksana (Lord Fancourt Babberly),  Beth Crosby (Kitty Verdun),  Jo Neiderhoff (Ela Delahay), Melissa Hemme (Amy Spettigue), Jay Moretz (Stephen Spettigue), Wade Livingston (Sir Francis Chesney), Marcy Rodney (Donna Lucia D'Alvadorez), and Jadd Miller (Brassett).

 

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville presents

Charley's Aunt

“Where the nuts come from”

Feb. 23-Mar. 9

Fri/Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Mar. 3 at 2 p.m.; Mon., Mar. 4 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets $25-$28

Group discounts available. Call for more information.

Tickets at: www.cctlouisville.org  or call 303-665-0955

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville @ Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO  80027

Photo Credit:  Lynn Fleming




