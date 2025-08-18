Che Durena To Play Comedy Works Larimer Square This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works will welcome comedian Che Durena to its Larimer Square location for a three-night run August 21–23, 2025.

Durena, known for his viral comedy videos with more than 8 million followers and over one billion views worldwide, brings over a decade of stand-up experience to the stage. He has performed at the world’s largest comedy festival, headlined sold-out theater shows, and shared bills with Jay Pharoah, Fortune Feimster, and Brad Williams. He also toured as an opener for Bert Kreischer’s Tops Off Stadium Tour, performing for crowds of over 12,000.

His credits include appearances on CBC, JFL All Access, Comedy Network, CraveTV, and numerous top-ranking podcasts such as The Bertcast, Are You Garbage, KFC Radio, and After Dark with Dr. Drew. His comedy album Tales From My Butthole showcases his sharp, absurdist humor.

Performance Schedule at Comedy Works Larimer Square

Thursday, August 21 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 22 – 7:00 p.m. & 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 23 – 6:00 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and available at ComedyWorks.com.