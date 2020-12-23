Celebrate New Year's Eve at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

New Year's Eve at Rocky Mountain Rep has become an annual tradition! To close out 2020, RMRT will welcome back alumni Stephanie Hansen and Caleb Baze. After joining the RMRT Artists' Colony this summer and hosting their very own patio performance, Stephanie and Caleb are ecstatic to return to Grand Lake in the snow!

Stephanie Hansen made her first appearance at Rocky Mountain Rep in 2011 and appeared in subsequent seasons through 2014. Some of her favorite roles were Rosemary in How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Irma in Anything Goes, Suzy in The Marvelous Wonderettes and Janice in Hands On A Hardbody. She has choreographed several shows at Rocky Mountain Rep including Forever Plaid, Double Trouble, Sister Act and Disney's The Little Mermaid for which she was nominated for a Henry Award along with Jeff Duke for their choreography. Stephanie has also appeared on theatrical stages in Chicago and co-founded the children's company Bright Lights Theatre where she is the resident choreographer and music director.

Patrons will remember Caleb Baze from his debut at Rocky Mountain Rep in 2016, in the ensemble for Disney's The Little Mermaid, as Drew in Rock of Ages, and as Charles in Titanic. A Chicago-based actor, Caleb has performed at the Marriott Theatre's Spring Awakening (Ensemble) and The World Premiere of October Sky (Ensemble/Homer & Quentin u/s), Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's productions of A Marvin Hamlisch Songbook (Featured Vocalist) and Jesus Christ Superstar (Simon), and Chicago Lyric Opera's production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Join Rocky Mountain Rep and stream the New Year's Eve performance this year!! Admission is just $25! Go to their website rockymountainrep.com or call them (970) 627-5087. The performance will stream live at 9:00pm mountain standard time, and then it will be available on demand until January 4th - in case you want to watch it later. Feel the magic in the mountains during the holiday season! Let's all say goodbye (and good riddance) to 2020 and look forward to a more promising and prosperous 2021!!