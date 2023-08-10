Carlos Mencia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 17 - 19

Comedy Works has announced that Carlos Mencia will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Comedian Carlos Mencia is best known for his raw and unfiltered style of comedy, which he has showcased to great success on comedy stages, and in TV shows and movies. He has recently gone back to his comedic roots on his No Hate No Fear comedy tour, sharing his newest material with smaller, more intimate audiences. As a comedian who finds the hilarious irony in both the day-to-day and the newsworthy events, Carlos is never lacking in material; he recently shot two stand-up specials due out later this year. Carlos will also reprise his role as Felix Boulevardez in Disney+'s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the revival of the groundbreaking animated series The Proud Family.

After he found success on the Los Angeles comedy circuit, Mencia was named International Comedy Grand Champion from Buscando Estrellas (the Latin version of Star Search), eventually landing on shows such as In Living Color, The Arsenio Hall Show, and An Evening at the Improv. Mencia received a CableACE Award nomination for Best Stand-Up Comedy Special for his HBO special. Comedy Central soon took notice and the show Mind of Mencia started. The show was an instant hit, and propelled Mencia to the comedy elite. Comedy Central signed Mencia back for an original stand-up special, Carlos Mencia: No Strings Attached, the first Comedy Central Stand-up Special DVD to achieve Platinum sales status. Later, Mencia went on to star on the big screen. He starred opposite Ben Stiller and Michelle Monaghan in The Heartbreak Kid, and in the family-comedy Our Family Wedding, alongside America Ferrara and Forrest Whitaker.

Thursday, August 17 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Friday, August 18 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, August 19 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $30.00