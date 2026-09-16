CHASING ABBEY Will Come to the Fox Theatre in April
The Tullamore trio of Ronan Bell, Jonathan Byrne and Ted Conway blend traditional Irish instrumentation with electronic and rock influences.
Chasing Abbey will perform at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, April 3, 2027. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at 10 a.m. General admission and reserved rail seated tickets will be available. The event is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.
Chasing Abbey are an independent electro-Celtic trio from Tullamore, Ireland, comprising multi-instrumentalists, producers and vocalists Ronan Bell, Jonathan Byrne and Ted Conway. Blending traditional Irish instrumentation and Gaeilge with electronic, dance and rock influences, the band have built a worldwide following through their distinctive sound and acclaimed live performances.
Their music explores identity, heritage and social justice while pushing Irish tradition firmly into the future. Chasing Abbey will release their genre-defying debut album, CYBER CELT, on September 18, 2026, accompanied by an extensive world tour and a further 22 dates across North America in spring 2027.
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