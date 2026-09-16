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CAIOLA to Perform at Fox Theatre

Jordan Caiola, founder of Mo Lowda & The Humble, brings his solo work to the stage.

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CAIOLA to Perform at Fox Theatre

Caiola will perform at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, March 13, 2027. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at 11 a.m. General admission and reserved rail seated tickets will be available. The event is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

Jordan Caiola (CAI•OLA) is a songwriter/musician/producer based out of Philadelphia. He founded the indie rock band Mo Lowda & The Humble in 2010 and, due to its intense touring schedule, the band became his main priority along with his side project NightSeason (founded in 2016) - an indie/electro-pop producer duo.

Though he always felt writing folk songs was his true “wheelhouse”, it wasn't until the nationwide lockdown in early 2020 that he finally put aside the time to record a collection of those songs for his first solo album 'Only Real When Shared'. His second record, a more mature and textural follow up entitled, 'This Could Be Everything', was released August 2nd, 2024 and is streaming everywhere.

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