CAIOLA to Perform at Fox Theatre

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Caiola will perform at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, March 13, 2027. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at 11 a.m. General admission and reserved rail seated tickets will be available. The event is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

Jordan Caiola (CAI•OLA) is a songwriter/musician/producer based out of Philadelphia. He founded the indie rock band Mo Lowda & The Humble in 2010 and, due to its intense touring schedule, the band became his main priority along with his side project NightSeason (founded in 2016) - an indie/electro-pop producer duo.

Though he always felt writing folk songs was his true “wheelhouse”, it wasn't until the nationwide lockdown in early 2020 that he finally put aside the time to record a collection of those songs for his first solo album 'Only Real When Shared'. His second record, a more mature and textural follow up entitled, 'This Could Be Everything', was released August 2nd, 2024 and is streaming everywhere.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 39 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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