CABARET, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, and More Announced for OpenStage Theatre & Company Fabulous 50th Season

OpenStage will celebrate 50 seasons of exceptional, locally-crafted, live theatre in Northern Colorado with vibrant, revolutionary, mysterious, and adventurous theatre. With four Essential productions, two etcetera shows, and one Special Engagement for audiences to enjoy, this 50th season is sure to be one to remember.

OpenStage's Essential shows feature rich, fully imagined theatrical experiences to captivate hearts and minds in the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre and outside in the Park at Columbine Health Systems, and its etcetera shows offer raw, real, and honest theatre in intimate, found spaces.

Essential Productions

Cabaret

Book by Joe Masteroff, Music by John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Directed by Kenny Moten

Vocal Direction by Kate Rothstein

Music Direction by Matthew Rothstein

Choreographed by Angie Simmons

October 29 - November 26, 2022, Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre

This dynamic and much-loved Tony Award-winning musical continues to seduce audiences with the tantalizing Kit Kat Klub, where the iconic Emcee assures us that "life is beautiful...even the orchestra is beautiful." As 1930s Germany slowly surrenders to the atrocities of the Third Reich, dreams unravel and lives are demolished. Cabaret is a dark, visceral, and tumultuous ride that finds us "at the end of the world... dancing... while being fast asleep."

The Revolutionists

By Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Brenna Freestone-Gilbert

January 14 - February 11, 2023, Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre

4 Badass Women. 1 Room. Don't lose your head! A true story. Or total fiction. A play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection... that ends in a song and a scaffold. Playwright Olympe De Gouge, Spy Marianne Angelle, Assassin Charlotte Corday, and ribbon-loving Queen Marie Antoinette hang out, murder Marat, lose their heads, and try to beat back the extremist insanity of 1793 Paris. The Revolutionists is a fiery, dream-tweaked comedy about art, activism, legacy, compatriots, chosen sisters-and how to change the world.

SPECIAL NOTE: The 2022-23 Theatre Season in Fort Collins marks OpenStage Theatre & Company's 50th Anniversary and Bas Bleu Theatre Company's 30th year. Fort Collins' two award-winning local theatres will collaborate in celebrating Women Theatre Artists with complementary presentations of feminist activist Lauren Gunderson's The Revolutionists. In October Bas Bleu's Readers' Theatre rendition will examine the process of interpreting the intricacies of Gunderson's play and its characters. Then in January, OpenStage will present the fully-staged production of The Revolutionists. Audiences will have the unique opportunity to witness all the pieces of the dramatic puzzle come together!

Donations made during The Revolutionists will benefit Planned Parenthood.

Clue: On Stage

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, Written by Sandy Rustin, Additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price

Directed by Judith Allen

March 25 - April 22, 2023, Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre

WHO did it? WHERE did they do it? HOW did they do it? Murder and blackmail abound in this hilarious stage adaptation of the 1995 cult film based on the classic board game. Six strangers are guests at a dinner party in a remote mansion. No one knows who the mysterious host is... until he ends up dead. Follow Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet as they piece together this devilish mystery. Roll the dice and take a stab at whodunit!

Treasure Island

By Robert Louis Stevenson, Adapted by Bryony Lavery

Directed by Kate Austin-Gröen

June 3 - July 1, 2023, in the Park at Columbine Health Systems

Set sail on a thrilling journey with cutthroat pirates, a treasure map, and a courageous young girl named Jim, who becomes entangled in a dangerous swashbuckling expedition. Jim gets more than she bargains for when she embarks on a daring sea voyage to an exotic island where a hoard of gold and gems is buried. Awash with treachery, mutiny, and unforgettable characters, including the infamous Long John Silver, Treasure Island comes alive in an epic theatrical adaptation of one of the world's greatest adventure stories. Walk in, bike in, or drive in! Featuring nightly food trucks.

etcetera Productions

Passion. Audacity. Stubbornness. An Evening with Bruce and Denise Freestone

October 7, 8, 14, 15, 2022; Location TBA

Spring 1973. Five theatre artists sit at a picnic table in City Park. And OpenStage Theatre & Company was born. In an informal evening of storytelling, Founders Bruce and Denise Freestone will share the triumphs and challenges, laughter and tears of 50 Seasons with OpenStage. Hosted by the Freestone's daughters, Jessica and Brenna, each performance will feature different tales about the grassroots theatre that altered the cultural landscape of Fort Collins.

A Doll's House, Part 2

By Lucas Hnath

Directed by David Austin-Gröen

February 24 - March 11, 2023; Location TBA

With a knock at the door, Nora Helmer is launched back into a household she helped burn to the ground 15 years before, and even after all this time, family ties not only bind, they strangle. Confronting the family she devastated takes more courage than she expected, but, for Nora, it is also an opportunity for a new beginning. This bitingly funny sequel to Henrik Ibsen's 1879 revolutionary masterpiece asks provocative questions about the roles we choose to play, the responsibility of the family, and questions how much has really changed for women in over 100 years.

Special Engagement

Hedwig And The Angry Inch

Text by John Cameron Mitchell, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Trask

Directed by Sydney Parks Smith

Vocal Direction by Emily Hatch

Choreographed by Angie Simmons

July 8 - July 22, 2023, Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre

Winner of four Tony Awards, Hedwig is a cabaret, a rock 'n roll gig, and a stand-up act rolled into a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. Hedwig Schmidt, "internationally ignored song stylist," is a fourth wall-smashing, East German rock goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched gender reassignment surgery. Proving time and again that an indomitable spirit can't ever be tied down, she tells her furiously funny, poignant, and high-voltage story in the only way she can ... in song. An adult, thought-provoking musical about the quest for individuality, Hedwig is an inspiration for anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

Donations made during Hedwig And The Angry Inch will benefit Splash NOCO.

Season tickets range from $70 to $230 and individual tickets range from $22-$47. Season tickets go on sale on August 12. Tickets are available on or after that date at openstage.com or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730. Buy early for low prices!