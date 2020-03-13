Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company Will No Longer Be Presenting OSLO

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

It is with heavy hearts that we write to inform you that BETC will not be presenting our final show of the season, Oslo, due to the dangers posed by Covid-19 and the imminent closure of the Dairy Arts Center. We have been advised by the Dairy that as of Monday, March 16th, they will be closed for an indeterminate period of time. With our performance venue unavailable, we have decided we cannot proceed with the production. To be clear, we are in complete solidarity with the Dairy on this decision. The welfare of our patrons and artists, and the collective issue of public health must be paramount in these difficult times.

The coming months will undoubtedly be a difficult time for all arts organizations that rely on both community donations and audience attendance. During the Covid-19 pandemic and the accompanying financial downturn, neither will be in ample supply. However, with your support, BETC is planning to navigate its way through this period and return stronger than ever for our 15th Season.

To assist us in this effort, we would ask that if you have already purchased a ticket to Oslo, that you generously allow us to retain those funds to jump start our recovery. And if you have not yet purchased a ticket, consider making a donation to BETC or any of the many amazing arts organization in the area. We will all need your help in the coming months. If you would prefer a refund for your Oslo ticket purchase, please contact the Dairy Arts Center Box Office by email, at office@thedairy.org, no later than April 10th.

Please stay with us. We plan to bring Oslo to you at a future time, as well as a full slate of wonderful stories, wonderfully told. In the meantime, stay safe, remain hopeful, and be kind to each other. Together, our community can and will ride out this storm.

Gratefully,

Rob Miles, BETC Board President

Rebecca Remaly, Managing Director

Stephen Weitz, Producing Artistic Director





