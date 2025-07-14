Ben Bankas Brings His Stand-Up Tour to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works South at the Landmark will welcome comedian Ben Bankas for a three-night engagement from July 17 to 19, 2025. Known for his bold style and unfiltered takes, Bankas is one of the most talked-about comics on the North American circuit.

Originally from Toronto and now based in Austin, Texas, Bankas has shared the stage with major names in comedy including Andrew Schulz, Theo Von, Mark Normand, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Bryan Callen. He’s been featured on Fox News and InfoWars and discussed on The Joe Rogan Experience. His Bankas Podcast is available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts, and he’s released four full-length comedy specials on YouTube.

Bankas boasts over 300,000 followers on Instagram and continues to sell out clubs across Austin, NYC, and L.A. This Colorado stop promises his signature no-holds-barred humor and high-energy storytelling.

Performance Schedule at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, July 17 at 7:30 PM

Friday, July 18 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Saturday, July 19 at 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM

All tickets are $25.00.

Advance tickets available at ComedyWorks.com. Enjoy preferred seating when you dine before the show at Lucy Restaurant. Reservations available at LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.