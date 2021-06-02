BWW Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Arvada Center

I've always had a soft spot for the songs of yesteryear. Jukebox musicals usually leave me in a happy place by the time the show ends. In the case of Million Dollar Quartet at Arvada, this show left me feeling the same way I felt from the moment it started - joyful.

From the first "It's one for the money" I had tears in my eyes and goosebumps running up my arms. Under the direction of Rod A. Lansberry, the staff, cast, and crew of this show have produced a fine work of art. Music Direction by Eric Scott Anthony was the obvious highlight given how monumental the music is to this show. In addition to the actors who also played their instruments incredibly well - we'll get to that part - Sean Case on drums and Ian Haegele are such a delight to have on stage the whole show with the rest of the ensemble. Scenic Design by Brian Mallgrave, complemented by Kate Bashore's Lighting Design, is nicely set for the outdoor amphitheater, detailed and timely. Clare Henkel has done a great job in their role as Costume Designer, along with Diana Ben-Kiki as Wig & Make Up Designer, bringing the unforgettable fashion pieces for each of the characters to life, leaving the Halloween costumes at home. Sound Design by Grant Evanson was relatively clean, though this one the one technical aspect of the show that wavered. There were times when the mics would cut out, almost as if they were being turned off or on at the wrong time.

This cast, truly, perpetually, at times aggressively, brought tears to my eyes throughout the entire show. Individually, they each stand out, at home in their roles. Collectively, they form the ultimate band (of superheroes).

As the legendary Sun Records producer Sam Phillips, Zachary Andrews is steadfast and fatherly in his role as the narrator to the tale of that cold, winter night in December 4, 1956. Though I wish the writing of the show gave more to the character of Dyanne, Suzanna Champion sang the house down leaving me asking, "Where is her album?" As Carl Perkins, Sam Sherwood demonstrates such a commitment to the craft - well, multiple crafts. Acting, yes, but his musicianship and connection to the instrument are what sell the goods - not to mention the smooth vocals.

Andrew Frace as Johnny Cash had a tough task as one of the more memorable personalities and he really rose to the challenge. Showing off his lower range in musical notes, Frae handled the challenge with great care and skill - It's all in the subtleties. With an even tougher task, Nick Voss as Elvis Presley gave him a sense of grace that all of Graceland would be proud. As one of the most impersonated icons in history, it is all too easy to become a caricature of Presley. Voss offered quite the opposite, while still showing off some timely vocal impersonation of the King of Rock and Roll.

Perhaps he's the standout in a room full of rock stars. Perhaps we was just my favorite. In any case, JP Coletta is incredible in the role of Jerry Lee Lewis. The erratic energy required for the role can become tiring for any actor, but also easily become overbearing. Coletta found the grey area in between and stepped into it wholeheartedly. Much like the young Jerry Lee Lewis portrayed in the show, Coletta is a star stepping into his prime.

I would be remiss if I didn't also acknowledge the historical context of the show and the lack of black voices in a show about music that white people appropriated. Such was the time. There is even a line in the show that references Elvis Presley being "picked" to be the white boy that could sing "negro" music. Even the legendary Quincy Jones, just last month, was quoted in articles about having never worked with Presley because he was racist.

While these legendary musicians hold their place in history for good reason, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of black and brown musicians whose contributions to music have not been recognized throughout the decades or whose names have been completely forgotten. I am grateful to live in a better time where we can examine our history through art, as well as, elevate artists of all races in today's society. It's just one for the money, two for the show...

Million Dollar Quarter runs at the Arvada Center until July 2, 2021. For tickets, visit https://arvadacenter.org/events/million-dollar-quartet