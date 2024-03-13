Feature: SIDE BY SIDE WITH DYAO at the Colorado Symphony

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Colorado Symphony continues to build upon it's Artistic Alliance with the premiere youth orchestra in the state, the Denver Young Artists Orchestra. On March 13, DYAO's flagship ensemble will take center stage at Boettcher Concert Hall in a special opportunity for the budding musicians. Under the baton of Dr. Wilbur Lin, the Young Artists Orchestra will join the Colorado Symphony in a free "Side by Side" concert starting at 7:00 PM titled, "Southern Coast, Northern Sounds".

In his dual role with both organizations, Lin has become somewhat of a bridge between high achieving young musical artists and their aspirations to one day join a professional orchestral ensemble. Not only is Lin the Music Director of DYAO and Conductor of the Young Artists Orchestra, he is also celebrating his recent appointment with the Colorado Symphony as Associate Conductor. "My own vision of my role is to shape the future of live orchestral music; preparing future artists who will perform on a professional stage, equipping future patrons who will truly appreciate and support the art, and educating promising young talents to learn to listen and respond critically in a way that helps them to become better people in addition to better musicians."

Among the repertoire selections for the concert is the Sibelius Symphony No. 2, a granduer undertaking for any orchestra. But this feat is only the next "big thing" these young musicians aim to conquer. "It is a magical thing to experience," says Lin, "talented and motivated young players experiencing a major work, on a major stage, with a major orchestra, for most likely the first time. The energy is not limited to us working on stage, but you feel it strongly in the audience!”

Executive Director of DYAO, Kelly Waltrip, also maintains her role as Managing Director of the Artistic Alliance with the Colorado Symphony. She is excited about what this collaboration represents for the future of symphonic music. In her own words, Waltrip feels that "the Side by Side Concert is the perfect representation of the Alliance between the Denver Young Artists Orchestra and the Colorado Symphony as it brings together the two orchestras of Wilbur's joint role. This opportunity to perform with the professionals of the Colorado Symphony creates tangible inspiration and impact for the students."

Originating in 2018, the Artistic Alliance has grown from a simple vision to robust action. Not only do young artists of DYAO get the chance to perform alongside musicians of the Colorado Symphony, they also have unfettered access to concerts, opportunities to attend and perform in masterclasses led by Symphony musicians, and the chance to showcase their talent to our community from the stage of Boettcher Concert Hall, home of the Colorado Symphony.

From her position as Program and Orchestra Manager, DYAO's Rachael DeLange has a more intimate view of the collaboration. "One of the highlights of the season is seeing the transformation in our students before and after the Side by Side concert. Leading up to the first rehearsal with the Colorado Symphony, many students experience a mix of excitement and nervous anticipation. Then, once they get the chance to make music with the Symphony members in person and collaborate with them, I have the joy of seeing the exhilaration on their faces after the performance."

Lin agrees with DeLange. "An experience like this allows our young musicians to continue to be inspired and, since they are supported by world-class musicians by their side, also gain the confidence to really let their talents shine!" Don't miss this momentous occasion on March 13, 2024. Reserve your free ticket online or by calling the Colorado Symphony Box Office.