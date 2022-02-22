BWW Review: DCPA's Long-Awaited RATTLESNAKE KATE Attacks

I was introduced to Rattlesnake Kate via my favorite local indie radio station a few years ago, and ever since I've been waiting for the full stage production to make its Denver debut.

The musical is based on former Lumineers member Neyla Pekarek's first solo album, Rattlesnake, which features songs inspired by the life of Colorado's own "Rattlesnake Kate" Slaughterback. Nearly a century ago, Kate killed around 140 rattlesnakes mostly using a wooden sign she procured after her rifle ran out of ammunition, not only saving herself but also her 3-year-old son and their horse, Brownie.

But as the two-act musical shows, the rattlesnake attack is only a small part of Kate's fascinating life story.

Pekarek's music and lyrics are teamed with a book by Karen Hartman. Originally bound for the Denver Center Theatre Company's 2020-2021 season, the musical is the company's first musical commission, initially appearing during the 2019 Colorado New Play Summit.

Pekarek is in the production, but she doesn't portray Kate. Along with a cello, she plays Kate's faithful steed, Brownie. The role of Kate is cleverly divided between three actresses of different races, each taking the role at different parts of her life. There's Katie (Leana Rae Concepcion), Kate (Alyse Alan Louis), and Katherine (Andrea Frierson).

Directed by Artistic Director Chris Coleman, Kate's story is quite the journey, with the snake attack coming fairly early into the first act. You also learn about her affinity for taxidermy (which gets her a fabulous snakeskin flapper dress, a replica is on display in the lobby), her husbands, her battle to get her son back from a sugar beet tycoon, and her correspondence with a nearly lifelong pen pal.

While the story itself took a couple songs to grab me, once it did, I was fully along for the ride. Pekarek's songs are gorgeous, complemented by a striking wood set design by Klara Zieglerova and accented by a stunning light design by Elizabeth Harper. Choreography by Dominique Kelly is fresh and exciting, notably during intimate moments choreographed by Samantha Egle.

But its Pekarek's music that capture the soul of the show. She provides the landscape for soaring female power athems along with heartwrenching ballads. "Brownie's Goodbye" had me shook.

Rattlesnake Kate represents a badass female energy that's always been present in the wild west, despite how often it's portrayed. You don't just get a glimpse at what Kate's life was like, you get to know the extraordinary person she naturally was. Kate would be proud.

The world premiere of Rattlesnake Kate plays the Wolf Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through March 12. Tickets are available here.

Photos by Andrew Kelly Photography