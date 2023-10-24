Review: DREAMGIRLS at Lone Tree Arts Center

Dreamgirls is one of those rare gem musicals you don't often see produced due to its essential diversity - not an area where the Denver theatre scene currently thrives - so it's refreshing to see Lone Tree Arts Center tackle the show.

This is the first musical production staged at LTAC since Beehive in 2019. Directed by Kenny Moten, the cast features nearly all local talent, with only 4 of the principal actors brought in from out of state.

Closely following the real-life story of The Supremes, Dreamgirls chronicles female singing group The Dreams from their beginnings in the 1960s to their rise to stardom through the 1970s. The young trio of Effie White (Shena Renee), Deena Jones (Fairin Moon Hightower) and Lorrell Robinson (Cha’Rel Ji’Cole Wright) are discovered at a talent show by their soon-to-be manager Curtis Taylor Jr. (Brian L. Boyd), who convinces R&B singer James "Thunder" Early (Lawrence Flowers) to take them on as his backup singers.

The 1981 musical stands firmly on its own with a Tony-Award-winning book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger; however, it's Lone Tree's cast that skyrockets this show into a Broadway-caliber production.

Hightower leads the group as Deena, giving her a nice journey from pigeon-hearted to prima donna, becoming more confident in her talents. Robinson's Lorelle shines brightest in her Act 2 number "Ain't No Party," finally giving the third Dream her moment.

When it comes down to it, so much of this is Effie's show, giving her several powerhouse numbers, and Renee infuses her with charisma and wit. While her performance of the iconic "And I Am Telling You" was a compelling moment, adding even more desperate grit to the number would have elevated it from a powerful ballad to a true showstopper. It was her "I Am Changing" that blew the roof off for me.

Effie's journey is also where the book falters a bit, as she charges back into the show feeling unbroken and confident later into the second act. The 2006 movie did a better job at giving her break from the group more turbulence, on stage her struggles are more assumed.

As Jimmy Early, Flowers' vocals are on full display. With the character's obvious nods to James Brown and Little Richard, he shows off his range in both impressive singing and a balanced comedic/dramatic performance.

It was also great to see members of the ensemble showcased vocally throughout the production, truly illustrating the cast's caliber of talent.

Overall the show felt about 90% there on opening night, with only a few areas needing to be tightened and smoothed out. I would have loved to see the round centerstage platform rotate, along with even flashier usage of the spectacular lighting design. There was also one horn that consistently sounded rough to me.

While it's not "One Night Only," Dreamgirls has a limited 11-show run concluding this weekend: playing Wednesday, October 25, through Sunday October 29.