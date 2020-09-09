BDT Stage Moves Back Indoors For The Winter With IT TAKES TWO: THE DUETS OF BDT

As BDT's performances move back inside for the winter, we are proud to announce It Takes Two: The Duets Of BDT, an incredible evening of songs and stories starring Tracy Warren, Scott Beyette, Lily Buonocore, Wayne Kennedy, Joanie Brosseau-Rubald, and Scott Severtson, accompanied by Neal Dunfee on piano. The troupe will sing your favorite duets from previous BDT shows, as well as other Broadway classics and a few of their personal favorites.

Full Schedule

Fri, Oct 2 (seating 6:15pm / show 7:45pm)

Sat, Oct 3 (seating 6:15pm / show 7:45pm)

Sun, Oct 4 matinee (seating 12:00pm / show 1:30pm)

Fri, Oct 9 (seating 6:15pm / show 7:45pm)

Sat, Oct 10 (seating 6:15pm / show 7:45pm)

Sun, Oct 11 matinee (seating 12:00pm / show 1:30pm)

Fri, Oct 16 (seating 6:15pm / show 7:45pm)

Sat, Oct 17 (seating 6:15pm / show 7:45pm)

Sun, Oct 18 matinee (seating 12:00pm / show 1:30pm)

Fri, Oct 23 (seating 6:15pm / show 7:45pm)

Sat, Oct 24 (seating 6:15pm / show 7:45pm)

Sun, Oct 25 matinee (seating 12:00pm / show 1:30pm)

Fri, Oct 30 (seating 6:15pm / show 7:45pm)

Sat, Oct 31 (seating 6:15pm / show 7:45pm)

Dinner is included in the price of this event, though extras including appetizers, upgraded entrees, desserts, and drinks are extra. All food must be preordered, drink orders will be taken at the theatre.

Our capacity is limited to 50 patrons per performance. Due to our seating restrictions, the Box Office will have to assign seating, based on the order in which the tickets were purchased. The Box Office and dining room staff have been trained in up-to-date cleaning and social distancing guidelines as outlined by the CDC. All employees will be masked in all interactions with each other and with patrons. Performers will be 25 feet from patrons, dinner guests may be seated as parties no larger than 8 people, and each party will be seated at least 6 feet apart from the closest table. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the theatre.

All concerts in this series will be performed in a single act to avoid restroom crowding, and both dinner and dessert are served before the show starts. Masks are required to enter the theatre and may not be removed until seated. BDT Stage reserves the right to request masks remain on unless eating, though at the time of this publishing that is not the current requirement.

