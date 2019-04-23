Aurora Theatre Company Extends Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Aurora Theatre Company will add seven performances to its run of Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, directed by Josh Costello (Eureka Day, The Heir Apparent, Detroit).

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST now plays through May 19. Added mainstage performances include: Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m.; Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m.; Saturday May 18 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m.; and, Sunday, May 19 at 7 p.m.

The cast features Anna Ishida, Patrick Kelly Jones (The Heir Apparent, Detroit, Metamorphosis), Sharon Lockwood (Temple), Trish Mulholland (Salome, The Devil's Disciple, The Chairs), Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, Mohammad Shehata, and Michael Torres.

The creative team for THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST includes Nina Ball--Set; Maggie Whitaker--Costumes; Wen-Ling Liao--Lighting; and Chris Houston--Sound.

The San Francisco Chronicle said THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST's "pitch-perfect delivery lands witty punches," and the San Francisco Examiner called it "sheer comic brilliance."

Aurora Theatre Company | 2081 Addison Street | Berkeley, CA

TICKETS

For single tickets ($35-$70) or subscriptions ($111-$396), the public can call (510) 843-4822 or visit www.auroratheatre.org.





