Atsuko Okatsuka Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 10 & 11

Comedy Works has announced that Atsuko Okatsuka will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Atsuko Okatsuka is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer based in LA. Her debut stand-up special, The Intruder, directed by Tig Notaro, premiered on HBO, December 2022.

She was named one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch for 2022. She made her late night stand-up debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden where Vulture proclaimed she "won late-night." She was the special correspondent on Arsenio! Live for the Netflix is a Joke Festival. Atsuko stars in the new Comedy Central animated series, Fairview, and the Paramount+ feature film, Washingtonia, from EP Stephen Colbert. She's written for Adult Swim's The ERIC ANDRE Show and Soft Focus with Jena Friedman.

Atsuko's on-screen credits include History of the World PT. II, ROOM 104 and The Show Next Door with Randell Park. She was raised by her grandmother, and they created the #DropChallenge together which has amassed more than 10 million views. Her unique upbringing brings an artfully-offbeat resilient persona which is perfectly embodied in her blunt bangs and bowl cut.

Friday, March 10 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00

Saturday, March 11 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com