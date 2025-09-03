Arvada Center to Present LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities’s Black Box Theatre will turn into an immersive cabaret as it celebrates the music of Billie Holiday with Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, the second production in the Arvada Center’s 2025-2026 theatre season. The play is an intimate solo performance with a live jazz trio, inviting audiences to choose traditional theatre seating or cabaret tables that immerse them in Billie’s show at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.

Directed by Christopher Page-Sanders, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill runs from September 26 to November 2, 2025. This production is underwritten by Diana and Mike Kinsey, and Mike and Mary Ellen Litzau. The 2025-2026 Theatre Season Presenting Sponsor is Intermountain Health. The Arvada Center Artistic Director is Lynne Collins.

“I am deeply honored to direct Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill at the Arvada Center,” said Director Christopher Page-Sanders. “Billie Holiday's life is a haunting story of beauty and tragedy. While she gifted the world some of its most powerful, soul-stirring music, few truly grasped the emotional toll of the pain and sorrow it took. In this play, Lanie Robertson has brilliantly crafted a window into Billie's inner world, and captures her humanity, defiance, and unwavering resilience in the face of unimaginable hardship. It's a rare and poignant opportunity to see beyond the legend, and witness the raw truth of a woman who gave everything to her art.”

The Arvada Center production is directed by Christopher Page-Sanders, with Musical Director Jodel Charles, Scenic Design by Brian Mallgrave, and Costume, Wig & Hair Design by Jocelen Barnett Smith. Billie Holiday is portrayed by Essence Anisa Tyler, who is making her Arvada Center debut with this role.

The Arvada Center firmly believes that everyone should experience the transcendent power of the arts. We are proud to offer accessibility accommodations for people with varying needs including two scheduled performances with American Sign Language interpretation Oct. 2 at 7:30 PM and Oct. 12 at 2:00 PM, and Audio Described Performance on Oct. 8 at 1:00 PM. To learn more about these performances and all of our other accessibility offerings, visit our Accessibility webpage and reach out to the Box Office at info@arvadacenter.org or 720-898-7200.

Tickets start at $51. To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets to Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, visit the production webpage: https://arvadacenter.org/events/lady-day-at-emersons-bar-and-grill