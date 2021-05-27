Almost Adults Announces LGBTQ+ Short Play Program For Gay Pride Month

The final Almost Adults Productions LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Series for the season will celebrate both Gay Pride month and the company's one-year anniversary. This will be on Sunday, June 27th at 3:30 PM Mountain Time.

Almost Adults Productions once a month on Zoom has been presenting a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs bringing together talent and audiences from all over the world. This will be livestreamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre or by joining on Zoom by emailing writingcoachsf@gmail.com for the log-in information. This will be a 90-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Although the content of the plays will focus on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, anyone is welcome to participate. Program info is as follows:

Standing Naked in the River of Shame,Written and Directed by Evan Edwards (New York, NY) with Siddy Greenstein (MD), Arthur Gregory Pugh (Englewood, NJ), and Brandon Weber. A dying old man returns to his favorite childhood spot to face the ghosts of his past and deal with the trauma that sent him running from that place 60 years ago.

A Letter to Derek by Michael Alberstadt (Royal Oak, MI), Directed by Bruce Bierman (Berkeley, CA) with Max Gallagher (Chicaco IL). A high schooler mascot recalls a life-changing experience for him and his crush; the football star of his school.

Apophenia by Bill Crouch (New York, NY), Directed by Cedric Hill (NJ), with Jonathan Frye (New York, NY), Jennifer Jackson (New York, NY) and Teddy Alexis Rodriguez (New York, NY). Someone is leaving Red Delicious apples on Ned's desk at school (and no one's fessing up.) His brother, Archer, is leaving soon for his life back in New York City, but with the recent death of Ned's husband, Archer wonders if his departure is a sound idea.

Lickety-Split by Alfonso Ramirez(New York, NY) Directed by Aaron Leventman with River Coello (Ohio) and Mark Vaughn (New York, NY). Much is revealed by a seemingly innocent encounter between a barber and potential customer.