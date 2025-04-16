Akaash Singh Comes to Comedy Works

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Akaash Singh is coming to Comedy Works South at the Landmark - April 18 & 19, as well as Comedy Works Larimer Square â€“ April 20.

Akaash Singh is a nationally touring stand-up comedian, podcaster, and actor. His career took off with many television shows including MTV'sÂ Guy CodeÂ andÂ Wild'n Out, Netflix'sÂ Brown Nation and HBO'sÂ The Leftovers.

After finding success in TV, he pivoted his focus toward growing the now hugely successful podcastÂ Flagrant, co-created with fellow comedian and good friend, Andrew Schulz, along with touring and his stand-up career.

Akaash self-produced and directed his first stand up special,Â Bring Back Apu, amassing over a million views in its first week alone. Just one month later, he releasedÂ The Crowdwork Special, putting him in rarified air of comedians who produced two specials in back-to-back months.

Aside from stand up, look for Akaash as the lead in the Netflix Animated SeriesÂ ConquestÂ as well as a Hulu series created by Ramy Youssef.

