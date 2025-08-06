Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ALL GAS NO BRAKES X CHANNEL 5 “CARNIVAL” is coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Friday, December 19, 2025 at 7:30pm. A limited number of VIP tickets are available which includes premium seating, early entry into the venue, a meet & greet and photo opportunity with Andrew Callaghan, autographed tour poster and specially designed Andrew Callaghan beanie. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 8th at 10:00am. This show may contain R-rated material.

ABOUT ALL GAS NO BRAKES X CHANNEL 5 “CARNIVAL:

Join Andrew Callaghan and the crew from All Gas No Brakes & Channel 5 for an evening with musicians, rap battles, a talent show, and a forbidden video screening!

ABOUT ANDREW CALLAGHAN:

Andrew Callaghan is an American journalist, director, author and former rapper from Seattle, Washington, best known for his YouTube video-series ‘Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan,' his previous project, ‘All Gas No Brakes,' and his directorial debut ‘This Place Rules,' which released on HBO in 2022.