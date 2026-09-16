AJ Lee and Blue Summit to Perform at Fox Theatre
The bluegrass ensemble features AJ Lee on mandolin, Jan Purat on fiddle, Sullivan Tuttle on guitar, and Sean Newman on bass.
AJ Lee & Blue Summit and The Cody Sisters will perform at the Fox Theatre on Friday, Feb. 5, 2027. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at 10 a.m. General admission tickets will be available. The event is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.
AJ Lee & Blue Summit are an award-winning, energetic, charming, and technically jaw-dropping band quickly rising on the national roots music scene. Originally based in Santa Cruz, California, the group met as teenagers, picking and jamming together as kids at local bluegrass festivals until one day, they decided they would be a band. After almost a decade on the road, they have established themselves as one of the most exciting and dynamic groups in Bluegrass.
The band is AJ Lee on mandolin, fiddler Jan Purat, Sullivan Tuttle on guitar, and Sean Newman on Bass. The band carries that youthful, festival-parking-lot energy with them still today, but at the same time there's a genuine ease and confidence to their music making. Their critically acclaimed third studio album City Of Glass was released on Signature Sounds records in 2024.
Releasing in September 2026, Cover To Cover, AJ Lee & Blue Summit's intoxicating fourth album, taps into the ecstatic energy of the quintet's live show, collecting eleven of their favorite covers into a dazzling showcase not only of the band's superlative musicianship, but also their remarkable ambition and imagination as arrangers and interpreters. Recorded with longtime friend and engineer Jonathan Kirchner and featuring appearances from Jerry Douglas, Lindsay Lou, Trey Hensley, and more, Cover To Cover reinvents tunes by the likes of Sheryl Crow, Bob Dylan, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Emmylou Harris, offering up a fresh perspective on the American roots canon.
The songs are delivered with joy and reverence here, several are drawn from the band's earliest days playing bars and cafes around Santa Cruz. The arrangements are dynamic and spacious, with plenty of room for dazzling solos and lush harmonies. Add it all up and you've got a love letter from AJ Lee & Blue Summit to the songs that shaped them, a whirlwind journey through the last century of American roots music delivered by some of the brightest young torchbearers of their generation.
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