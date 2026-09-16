AJ Lee and Blue Summit to Perform at Fox Theatre

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AJ Lee & Blue Summit and The Cody Sisters will perform at the Fox Theatre on Friday, Feb. 5, 2027. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at 10 a.m. General admission tickets will be available. The event is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

AJ Lee & Blue Summit are an award-winning, energetic, charming, and technically jaw-dropping band quickly rising on the national roots music scene. Originally based in Santa Cruz, California, the group met as teenagers, picking and jamming together as kids at local bluegrass festivals until one day, they decided they would be a band. After almost a decade on the road, they have established themselves as one of the most exciting and dynamic groups in Bluegrass.

The band is AJ Lee on mandolin, fiddler Jan Purat, Sullivan Tuttle on guitar, and Sean Newman on Bass. The band carries that youthful, festival-parking-lot energy with them still today, but at the same time there's a genuine ease and confidence to their music making. Their critically acclaimed third studio album City Of Glass was released on Signature Sounds records in 2024.

Releasing in September 2026, Cover To Cover, AJ Lee & Blue Summit's intoxicating fourth album, taps into the ecstatic energy of the quintet's live show, collecting eleven of their favorite covers into a dazzling showcase not only of the band's superlative musicianship, but also their remarkable ambition and imagination as arrangers and interpreters. Recorded with longtime friend and engineer Jonathan Kirchner and featuring appearances from Jerry Douglas, Lindsay Lou, Trey Hensley, and more, Cover To Cover reinvents tunes by the likes of Sheryl Crow, Bob Dylan, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Emmylou Harris, offering up a fresh perspective on the American roots canon.

The songs are delivered with joy and reverence here, several are drawn from the band's earliest days playing bars and cafes around Santa Cruz. The arrangements are dynamic and spacious, with plenty of room for dazzling solos and lush harmonies. Add it all up and you've got a love letter from AJ Lee & Blue Summit to the songs that shaped them, a whirlwind journey through the last century of American roots music delivered by some of the brightest young torchbearers of their generation.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 40 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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