70th Warren Miller Film to Debut This Fall At Boulder Theatre

Year after year, ski and snowboard enthusiasts of all ages look forward to the coming of winter. This fall, Warren Miller Entertainment (WME) confirms that the joys of winter are eternal with its 70th full-length feature film, Timeless, presented by Volkswagen.

Much of the world has changed since Warren Miller started making ski films in 1949, but the passion of snowriders across the globe has stayed the same. Timeless emulates the enduring spirit of winter and gives a deserving nod to the past seven decades of ski cinematography while focusing on the future. Get ready to kick off your winter with a cast of fresh faces, inspirational locales, plenty of laughs and camaraderie, and a classic blend of the new and old.

"It's incredible, looking at the fact that this is number 70," says narrator Jonny Moseley. "Every year I still get that same feeling I got when I was a kid watching ski movies. I enjoy watching them now more than ever, and that is what Timeless celebrates."

From the mountains of British Columbia, across the steeps of the Colorado Rockies, to the rooftop of the European Alps, Timeless explores winter stoke across the globe. Along for the ride are more new athletes than ever before, including female phenom and Jackson Hole's 2019 Queen of Corbet's, Caite Zeliff, Olympic mogul skier Jaelin Kauf, Baker Boyd, Connery Lundin, Austin Ross, and Canadian World Cup ski racer, Erin Mielzynski. Plus, returning to the screen are industry veterans Rob DesLauries, Lorraine Huber, Tyler Ceccanti, Marcus Caston, Amie Engerbretson and Forrest Jillson, as well as ski legend Glen Plake.

Presale tickets will be available online only at a discounted price August 20-25 and general on sale will begin on September 24. Timeless will premiere on October 23 and travel across the U.S. to over 100 cities during the 2019 National Film Tour. All ski and snowboard fans, young and old, are invited to come together to carry on the legacy of the official kickoff to winter. Film attendees will enjoy lift ticket deals and gear discounts from WME resort and retail partners. Plus, all moviegoers are entered into nightly door prize drawings and the national sweepstakes to win gear, swag, and ski trips. Volkswagen presents Warren Miller's Timeless is more than a ski and snowboard film, it's an experience 70 years in the making.

Sponsors of the 2019 National Film Tour include: Volkswagen, Mount Gay Rum, Switzerland Tourism, Helly Hansen, Austria Tourism, Elan, K2, Spyder, Marker Volkl, Head, and SKI Magazine.

Special thanks to: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, PSIA-AASI (Professional Ski Instructors of America - American Association of Snowboard Instructors) Silverton Mountain Resort, Mike Wiegeles Heli-skiing, Mustang Powder Lodge, and Bella Coola Heli Sports.

Featured Athletes: AJ Oliver | Glen Plake | Brenna Kelleher | Jim Ryan | Austin Ross | Forrest Jillson | Cam Fitzpatrick | Caite Zeliff | Rob DesLauriers | Kit DesLauriers | Grace DesLauriers | Tia DesLauriers | Jess McMillan | Ryland Bell | Morgan Hebert | Rob Kingwill | Baker Boyd | Ian Morrison | Marcus Caston | Aurélien Ducroz | Mattias Hargin | Erin Mielzynski | Tyler Ceccanti | Amie Engerbretson | Connery Lundin | Jaelin Kauf | Lorraine Huber | Christian Løvenskiold | Cooper Branham

Film Destinations: British Columbia | Wyoming | Colorado | France | Switzerland | Austria

Warren Miller Entertainment has been a pioneer in action sports cinematography since 1949. "Timeless" is the 70th installment of its feature film library. Warren Miller Entertainment is the leader in snow and adventure sports production, stock footage, event experiences, and four-season content solutions for sponsors, clients, and athletes, and is a division of Active Interest Media, based in Boulder, Colorado.

Founded in 1955, Volkswagen of America, Inc., an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (VWoA), is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. It is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. VWoA's operations in the United States include research and development, parts and vehicle processing, parts distribution centers, sales, marketing and service offices, financial service centers, and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and Europe's largest automaker. VWoA sells the Atlas, Beetle, Beetle Convertible, e-Golf, Golf, Golf Alltrack, Golf GTI, Golf R, Golf SportWagen, Jetta, Passat, Tiguan, and Tiguan Limited vehicles through more than 650 independent U.S. dealers. Visit Volkswagen of America online at www.vw.com or media.vw.com to learn more.





