42ND STREET Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center

Performance Now Theatre Company will present "42nd Street” June 13 - 29 at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

“42nd Street” follows the journey of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer from Allentown, Pennsylvania, who dreams of making it big on Broadway. When she lands a spot in the chorus of the new show Pretty Lady, she quickly catches the eye of a demanding director. However, drama unfolds when the show's leading lady suffers an injury, forcing Peggy into the spotlight as the unexpected star. Set during the Great Depression, the musical is a celebration of perseverance, ambition, and the magic of show business.

The razzle-dazzle musical comedy with a spectacular score of hit standards and a chorus line of tap-dancing feet. It features such Broadway hits as “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” “We’re in the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and of course, the title song “42nd Street.”

The cast features Adam Luhrs as Julian Marsh, Maggie Lamb as Dorothy Brock, Reanna Rohrer as Peggy Sawyer, Brandon Kalusa as Billy Lawlor, Kami Seymour Martin as Maggie Jones, Elliot Clough as Bert Barry, and a supporting cast of 19 talented actors, singers, and dancers.

