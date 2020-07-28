2020 Henry Awards Winners Announced - Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and More Take Home Top Prizes

The 2020 Henry Awards will announced on Sunday, honoring Colorado theatre.

Established in 2006, the Henry Awards honor outstanding achievements during the past season and serves as the Colorado Theatre Guild's annual fundraising event. The awards are named for longtime local theatre producer Henry Lowenstein. Nominations are determined through a judging process conducted by more than 100 statewide peer professionals, academics/educators and other theatre lovers.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Outstanding Production of a Play

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time" - Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College - Directed by Scott RC Levy

Outstanding Production of a Musical

"The Bridges of Madison County" - Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College - Directed by Nathan Halvorson, Musical Direction by Stephanie McGui??n

Outstanding Direction of a Play

donnie l. betts - "The Mountaintop" - THEATREWORKS

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Nathan Halvorson - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Outstanding Musical Direction

Stephanie McGui??n - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Outstanding Actor in a Play

Logan Riley Bruner - "The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time"

Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Outstanding Actress in a Play

Marisa D. Hébert - "The Mountaintop" - THEATREWORKS

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Perry Davis Harper - "Jekyll & Hyde" - Thingamajig Theatre Company

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Jennifer DeDominici - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Fine Arts Theatre Company at Colorado College

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Chris Kendall - "Tuesdays with Morrie" - Cherry Creek Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Marisa D. Hébert - "Tiny Beautiful Things" - Fine Arts Center Theatre

Company at Colorado College

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Jei?? Roark - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Fine Arts Center Theatre

Company at Colorado College

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Annie Dwyer - "Cabaret" - Town Hall Arts Center

Outstanding Ensemble Performance

"The Mountaintop" - THEATREWORKS

Outstanding Choreography

Christopher Page-Sanders - "The Scottsboro Boys" - Vintage Theatre

Outstanding New Play or Musical

"Hazardous Materials" by Beth Kander, Directed by Kyle Haden, Produced by Creede Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design Tier 1

Meghan Anderson Doyle - "A Doll's House" - DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Costume Design Tier 2 - A THREE WAY TIE

Buntport Theater - "Universe 92" - Buntport Theater

Suzanne Couch - "Noises Oi??" - StageDoor Theatre

Nancy Hankin - "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" - Mountain Repertory Theatre Company at the Butte Theater

Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 1

Holly Anne Rawls - "The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time" - Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 2

Sean Jei??ries - "A View From the Bridge" - Thunder River Theatre

Company

Outstanding Scenic Design Tier 1 - A TWO WAY TIE

Lindsay Fuori - "Hazardous Materials" - Creede Repertory Theatre

Charles Packard - "The Mountaintop" - THEATREWORKS

Outstanding Scenic Design Tier 2

Dean Arniotes - "Noises Oi??" - StageDoor Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design Tier 1

Jacob Keough-Mishler - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Outstanding Sound Design Tier 2

Buntport Theater - "Universe 92" - Buntport Theater

