2020 Henry Awards Winners Announced - Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and More Take Home Top Prizes
The 2020 Henry Awards will announced on Sunday, honoring Colorado theatre.
Established in 2006, the Henry Awards honor outstanding achievements during the past season and serves as the Colorado Theatre Guild's annual fundraising event. The awards are named for longtime local theatre producer Henry Lowenstein. Nominations are determined through a judging process conducted by more than 100 statewide peer professionals, academics/educators and other theatre lovers.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Outstanding Production of a Play
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time" - Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College - Directed by Scott RC Levy
Outstanding Production of a Musical
"The Bridges of Madison County" - Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College - Directed by Nathan Halvorson, Musical Direction by Stephanie McGui??n
Outstanding Direction of a Play
donnie l. betts - "The Mountaintop" - THEATREWORKS
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Nathan Halvorson - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Outstanding Musical Direction
Stephanie McGui??n - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Outstanding Actor in a Play
Logan Riley Bruner - "The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time"
- Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Outstanding Actress in a Play
Marisa D. Hébert - "The Mountaintop" - THEATREWORKS
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Perry Davis Harper - "Jekyll & Hyde" - Thingamajig Theatre Company
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Jennifer DeDominici - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Fine Arts Theatre Company at Colorado College
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
Chris Kendall - "Tuesdays with Morrie" - Cherry Creek Theatre Company
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
Marisa D. Hébert - "Tiny Beautiful Things" - Fine Arts Center Theatre
Company at Colorado College
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
Jei?? Roark - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Fine Arts Center Theatre
Company at Colorado College
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
Annie Dwyer - "Cabaret" - Town Hall Arts Center
Outstanding Ensemble Performance
"The Mountaintop" - THEATREWORKS
Outstanding Choreography
Christopher Page-Sanders - "The Scottsboro Boys" - Vintage Theatre
Outstanding New Play or Musical
"Hazardous Materials" by Beth Kander, Directed by Kyle Haden, Produced by Creede Repertory Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design Tier 1
Meghan Anderson Doyle - "A Doll's House" - DCPA Theatre Company
Outstanding Costume Design Tier 2 - A THREE WAY TIE
Buntport Theater - "Universe 92" - Buntport Theater
Suzanne Couch - "Noises Oi??" - StageDoor Theatre
Nancy Hankin - "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" - Mountain Repertory Theatre Company at the Butte Theater
Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 1
Holly Anne Rawls - "The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time" - Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 2
Sean Jei??ries - "A View From the Bridge" - Thunder River Theatre
Company
Outstanding Scenic Design Tier 1 - A TWO WAY TIE
Lindsay Fuori - "Hazardous Materials" - Creede Repertory Theatre
Charles Packard - "The Mountaintop" - THEATREWORKS
Outstanding Scenic Design Tier 2
Dean Arniotes - "Noises Oi??" - StageDoor Theatre
Outstanding Sound Design Tier 1
Jacob Keough-Mishler - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Outstanding Sound Design Tier 2
Buntport Theater - "Universe 92" - Buntport Theater