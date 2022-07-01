The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company's Youth Repertory Ensemble Presents ANYONE CAN WHISTLE

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will celebrate the culmination of this year's Youth Repertory Ensemble program with their production of "Anyone Can Whistle" July 28-31, 2022.



The quirky musical by Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents tells the story of a corrupt mayoress who fakes a miracle to revitalize her bankrupt town alongside the tale of an ill-fated romance between a rational nurse from the town's local asylum, out to expose the fraud, and an easygoing doctor who is determined to enjoy the chaos that it brings. "Anyone Can Whistle" has become a cult favorite since its Broadway introduction in 1964, delivering a poignant message about the importance of the individual in a conformist society - but not before aiming its still-relevant barbs at government, religion, science, and anything else that stands in its way.



With its circus-like atmosphere, "Anyone Can Whistle" features plenty of memorable, lovably cartoonish roles of all sizes. The dazzling, melodic Broadway-style score overflows with the youthful energy of experimentation, consisting of one showstopper after another, including two extensive ballets that provide opportunities for some inspired choreography. Composer-lyricist Sondheim's score includes "There Won't Be Trumpets," "With So Little to be Sure Of," "Me and My Town," "Miracle Song," "A Parade in Town," "See What It Gets You," "Everybody Says Don't," the title song, and others.

Youth Repertory Ensemble

The FAC's Youth Repertory Ensemble, currently in its 23rd year, is a five-week conservatory training program for aspiring theatre performers, designers, and technicians, all of whom auditioned and/or interviewed to be included in the program.



Quote from Pirronne Yousefzadeh, Fine Arts Center Producing Artistic Director

"Youth Rep, along with the rest of our education programs, comprise a vital part of the FAC Theatre Company's mission. It is through these opportunities that students hone their theatrical craft, deepen their collaborative skills, and forge unforgettable bonds with one another. I consider it one of our most profound responsibilities and privileges that we create a space for this learning, growth, and exploration as students continue their journey in the performing arts."



Participants in this year's Youth Repertory Ensemble include:

Performing: Riley Burton, Veranika Coates, Ella Dill, Lena Dill, Abby Ditlow, Weller Dorff, Sam Elliott, Cole Freyler, Christabelle Higley, Ella Illsley, Jonah Illsley, Evelyn Kelley, Chloe Lee, Josephine Ann Matchette, Addison Miller, Keegan Owen, Zeke Redfern, Mirix Robertson-Leich, Sylvie Robinson, Lacey Rubenstein, Nathan Rytting, Abram Salazar, Maddie Schoen, Anna Shelton, Ilana Sherwood, Carter Searcy, Paige Seuffert, Carly Simpson, Garrett Sullivan, Willow Tachna, Logan Walker, Olivia Willers



Design/Tech: Erika Knebel, Sydney Olson, Meredith Phalen, Briyar Weese



Creative Team: Directed by Kristen Samu, Choreographed by Victor Ayers, Music Directed by Stephanie McGuffin, Scenic Design by Chris Sheley, Lighting Design by Holly Rawls, Costume Design by Sammy Gleason, Stage Managed by Timothy Muldrew, and Assistant Stage Managed by Morgan Gatson

Tickets: fac.coloradocollege.edu or through the FAC box office at (719) 634-5583.