Roskilde Festival Unveils Full 2025 Lineup; Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX, & More Set to Perform

Roskilde Festival has unveiled the final 14 additions to its 2025 lineup, completing a whopping program featuring 185 acts from 45 countries – and offering a potent reminder of why it remains one of Europe’s most essential summer destinations for music lovers and culture seekers alike.

Newly added names include beloved Danish noise-pop duo The Raveonettes, Brazilian legend Seu Jorge, rising UK star Rachel Chinouriri, thrilling soul outfit MRCY and acclaimed experimental composer Astrid Sonne, who will present a bespoke live show crafted specifically for Roskilde Festival. Local participants will no doubt have their eyes on Danish hip-hop duo Kenny, as Gilli and Benny Jamz bring their chart-topping collaboration to the stage for the very first time.

This announcement also unveils the festival schedule, giving participants the opportunity to map out a week of musical exploration and unforgettable headline moments. The journey begins on Saturday 28 June with a curated selection of new voices and rising sounds, continuing through Tuesday, 1 July before Roskilde Festival reaches full scale with major headline concerts from Wednesday 2 July.

Roskilde Festival 2025 presents a powerhouse lineup of international headliners, including Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, Stormzy, Nine Inch Nails, Tyla, Doechii, Anohni and The Johnsons, Arca, Deftones, FKA Twigs, Fontaines D.C., Jamie xx, Lola Young, Schoolboy Q, and Beth Gibbons.

The program also features Danish pop star MØ alongside acclaimed artists such as Wet Leg, Faye Webster, and Lucy Dacus, as well as rising names like Magdalena Bay, Horsegiirl, and FLO – reflecting the breadth and depth of the contemporary music landscape.

Roskilde’s dedication to global diversity shines through in a lineup that spans the sitar mastery of Anoushka Shankar (India), highlife grooves from Kwashibu Area Band (Ghana), punk-infused cumbia by Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso (Argentina), Mongolian throat-singing metal from The Hu, and urgent protest rap from Saint Levant (Palestine).

Just a short train ride from central Copenhagen, Roskilde Festival stands out as a week-long cultural event rooted in music, art, and activism. Organized by a non-profit foundation and powered by 30,000 volunteers, the festival channels its proceeds into supporting youth-led initiatives around the world.

Combining international headliners with emerging artists and a strong social purpose, Roskilde Festival offers a distinctive experience shaped by community, creativity, and commitment to making a difference.

Full festival tickets cost DKK 2,550 (approx. €342) including ticket fee, two-day tickets cost DKK 2,100 (approx. €282) including ticket fee, and one-day tickets cost DKK 1,330 (approx. €178) including ticket fee. One-day tickets for Friday and two-day tickets for Wednesday-Friday, Thursday-Friday and Friday-Saturday are all sold out. Get your ticket here.

New Added to Roskilde Festival 2025:

Kenny (DK)

Rachel Chinouriri (UK)

The Raveonettes (DK)

Seu Jorge (BR)

Ale Hop & Titi Bakorta (PE/CG)

Astrid Sonne (DK)

Aya (UK)

Dreamers’ Circus (DK)

Ikkimel (DE)

Kollapse & Grava (DK)

Maureen (MQ)

Merope (LT)

Mrcy (UK)

Seäjvvuot (SÁ)

Since 1971, Roskilde Festival has brought generations together through music, art, and community. Organised by the Roskilde Festival Charity Society and powered by 30,000 volunteers, all profits are donated to humanitarian, non-profit, and cultural causes, particularly benefiting young people. Over the years, the festival has raised approximately DKK 457 million for charitable distribution.

