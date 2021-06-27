Copenhagen Summer Dance Returns to Denmark This Summer

Copenhagen Summer Dance, Denmark's leading contemporary dance festival, in the heart of Copenhagen, will be once again presented by Danish Dance Theatre this summer.

Copenhagen Summer Dance is an open-air contemporary dance festival located at Ofelia Plads Harbour pier in the heart of Copenhagen. Over the years, Copenhagen Summer Dance has established itself as a popular cultural event that draws people from all over the world to experience contemporary dance with the harbour, the Opera House and passing boats as backdrop.

This year's Copenhagen Summer Dance offers world-class international dancers. A duet by and with choreographer and former ballet dancer at the Royal Danish Ballet Sebastian Kloborg, that he will perform with Russian ballet dancer star Maria Kochetkova. Stephanie Thomasen, (recently Nominated "Best performance 2021" by the Danish Reumert Theatre Commitee) of Uppercut Dance Theatre presents the exciting new work "Benched", that combines contemporary dance, breakdance and physical theatre. Finally, a world premiere by our Artistic Director Pontus Lidberg with new music by Copenhagen-based electronica duo Den Sorte Skole, played live.a??

Ticket sales for all of season 2O21/2O22 opens August 11th at 9AM.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20212022/ballet/copenhagen-summer-dance-ddt?section=top.